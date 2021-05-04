Delta's New Generation M50A Flex Three-phase Solar Inverter Delivers More System Design Flexibility

04 maggio 2021 a

Lower weight, simpler installation, and integration of 6 MPP trackers

TENINGEN, Germany, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, has launched a new generation of its M50A Flex, 50 kW solar inverter for photovoltaic arrays. Following the successful launch of M70A last year, the M50A Flex inherits its new design concept. The features include six MPP trackers, Anti-PID and AC & DC Surge Protection Devices type 1 + type 2, making the M50A Flex an ideal inverter for rooftop applications.

"As we see a growing trend of having solar panels on rooftops for commercial buildings, the Delta M50A Flex is designed for versatile commercial rooftop applications. With its enhanced features to get more energy out of your PV roof and additional safety features like arc fault and reverse polarity detection, it simplifies the job of EPCs, making solar installations easier and safer, delivering energy-cost improvements to commercial building owners," said Andreas Hoischen, Senior Director, Photovoltaic Inverters Business Unit of Delta EMEA.

Flexible PV rooftop system design

With its six MPP trackers, the M50A is primarily aimed at complex rooftop installations, giving the system designer more flexibility in the arrangement of the modules and the distribution of the module strings. Additionally, the overall input voltage range is from 200 to 1000 VDC, but the inverter withstands input voltages up to 1100 VDC without damage.

Anti-PID (potential-induced degradation) function benefits the system operator in avoiding this negative effect and its resulting performance losses in the solar modules. Relevant for lightning protection on building rooftops are the newly available type 1 + type 2 AC + DC surge protection devices (SPD) which can be optionally ordered as a replacement for the pre-installed type 2 SPDs.

Other new and interesting features and functions are data point collection for string monitoring and generation of I-V curves, reactive power compensation 24/7, arc fault detection, and reverse-polarity protection.

The M50A Flex comes with the standard RS485 interface and additionally provides an integrated wireless Sub-1G communication port, as well as optional Wi-Fi.

Improved form-factor, less weight, simpler installation

The heavily revised mechanical design results in an improved IP66 protection degree, a significant weight reduction of 15% to now 64 kg, and more space for routing the AC cable inside the inverter.

The M50A Flex at a glance

The M50A Flex inverter is available from Delta from May 2021 in selected European countries and can be ordered under part number M50A_260.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com.

