MolecuLight Announces Integration of its i:X® Fluorescence Imaging Device with Net Health's Tissue Analytics API Program

Patient Wounds Documented by MolecuLight i:X Device Now Integrated with EHR Systems Through Net Health's Tissue Analytics Platform

PITTSBURGH and TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight, the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announced today that the company has partnered with Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry. The purpose of the partnership is to integrate the MolecuLight platform with Net Health's Tissue Analytics application programming interface (API) program.

For clinical sites using both MolecuLight and Tissue Analytics, wound care clinicians can now upload standard and fluorescence images captured with the MolecuLight i:X device to the patient's record in the EHR (electronic health record) platform. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients' wounds digitally.

"As the use of our MolecuLight i:X platform is growing rapidly across multiple healthcare settings, so too is the need for EHR integration of our images and digital wound measurements," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "We are proud to announce our strategic alliance with Net Health and Tissue Analytics to provide documentation of patients' wounds, including wound measurement and changes in bacterial burden."

"The MolecuLighti:X is the only point-of-care device enabling clinicians to capture wound images that depict the presence of clinically significant bacteria, and these are extremely helpful in informing clinical decision making to ensure the fastest path to healing," Amlani continues. "The integration with Tissue Analytics via the API program will greatly assist in incorporating this additional information into existing documentation protocols."

The use of the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence device for imaging of bacterial burden in wounds has transformed assessment and bacterial management practices at Northwell Health Comprehensive Wound Healing Center in Lake Success, NY, according to Dr. Alisha Oropallo, Director of the Northwell Health Comprehensive Wound Healing Center. "The device provides immediate information on the presence of elevated bacterial burden in wounds, which has dramatically improved our treatment planning and patient care," she says. "As we use Tissue Analytics for wound documentation, the ability to integrate the Moleculight Imaging Platform with our wound documentation system will allow us to further optimize our clinical workflow and offer the MolecuLight platform to wound care facilities across the Northwell network of hospitals."

"The advances seen in wound care technology over the past five years are remarkable and provide many benefits to patients, payers and the healthcare industry as a whole," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "Our company is playing a vital role in connecting innovators like MolecuLight with not only one of the nation's leading digital imaging platforms for wound care but also its top specialty EHR. This latest agreement highlights our ongoing commitment to working with leading-edge partners who are committed to bringing the innovations that will manage costs, empower clinicians and most importantly, improve the lives of those with debilitating wounds."

For more information, visit www.tissue-analytics.com and www.moleculight.com.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories provide a point-of-care handheld imaging device for the global wound care market for the detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs, including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

About Net Health Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 23,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

Image: Attached and download at https://moleculight.box.com/s/x4oc6vd91v5764h6dqbz0fkdh7i43vxo

