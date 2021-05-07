Outstanding Performance Leads to Risen Energy Garnering 3 Industry Awards

07 maggio 2021 a

NINGBO, China, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 3rd PV Module Developing Trend and Reliability Technology Seminar was held in Beijing. The event, co-organized by the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Materials and Technologies and Mole PV, brought together industry experts and PV company executives to discuss the developing trends in PV technologies with the aim of being chief contributors to the attaining of the twin goals of passing beyond the peak in carbon dioxide emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

Risen Energy Co., Ltd, one of the industry's leaders, was invited to the seminar at which the firm garnered three awards. One of them, the Outstanding CTO Award went to Liu Yafeng, Senior Director of R&D at Risen Energy. In their determination to stay ahead of industry trends, Liu Yafeng and Risen Energy's R&D team participated in the 210mm large-size silicon wafer and heterojunction competition category. Despite several technical challenges, the team developed both the Titan series and heterojunction high-efficiency modules, leading the industry's entry into the 5.0 and 6.0 eras. Looking ahead, the combination of the Titan series and heterojunction is expected to drive the industry to usher in its 7.0 era.

Risen Energy's flagship Titan series modules, based on 210mm wafers, further reduce BOS cost while increasing power by approximately 2-3% with leading-edge MBB technology. With low-temperature non-destructive cutting technology, the modules effectively reduce the risk of hidden cracks while retaining a higher level of stability, meeting the needs of multi-scenario applications. Excellent performance and superior quality have allowed the Titan series modules to gain a favorable reputation among customers as well as receive market recognition as soon as they were launched. For the same reason, the series garnered the 2021 Golden Module Award. In addition, Risen Energy won the Technology Innovation Enterprise Award, for its advantages in module technology application and product upgrade.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497136/image.jpg