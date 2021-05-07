WuXi Biologics Completed Three Acquisitions to Enhance its Global Network

07 maggio 2021 a

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that it has completed the acquisitions of a Bayer manufacturing facility in Wuppertal, Germany, the Pfizer China ("Pfizer") manufacturing facilities in Hangzhou, China as well as CMAB Biopharma Group ("CMAB").

Under the acquisition agreement signed in December 2020 with Bayer, WuXi Biologics took over the operations and assets of a Drug Substance facility (MFG19) located in Wuppertal, Germany that will include 3 x 1,000L perfusion and 6 x 2,000L fed-batch capacity with independent downstream suites. Announced in March 2021, WuXi Biologics closed the acquisition of biologics drug substance and product facilities (MFG20/DP9/DP10) from Pfizer China located in Hangzhou with 2 x 2,000L single-use bioreactors that can be expanded to 4 x 2,000L. The site also contains two state-of-the-art Drug Product (DP) manufacturing facilities, for drug product formulation and filling in vials and syringes.

The acquisition of CMAB, a biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with operations in Suzhou, China, was also announced in March 2021. The CDMO operations maintain facilities (MFG21/DP11) with 7,000 liters bioreactor DS capacity as well as DP manufacturing for both liquid and lyophilization fills. WuXi Biologics acquired 100% interest of CMAB, which will be renamed as WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.

All these acquired facilities are expected to be ready for GMP manufacturing in 2021 and enhance global footprints at WuXi Biologics. With these expansions, the total capacity of the company's 11 DS facilities in China, the U.S. and Germany will be increased to 150,000 liters by the end of 2021. In addition, there will be nine GMP DP facilities for vials and syringes in China, the U.S. and Germany to meet all clients' needs this year.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We're excited to complete these significant deals with Bayer, Pfizer and CBC Group and are glad to welcome the highly skilled talents to our WuXi Biologics family. In the past decade, we have continued to expand our capacities and capabilities to build a global biologics network while also strengthening the local supply chain to meet the growing outsourcing demands for biologics. With total 33 DS and DP facilities planned in five countries globally, we will continue to manufacture high-quality biologics and deliver them in a timely manner through our robust manufacturing capacity and resilient supply chains for the benefits of patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of March 22, 2021, there were a total of 361 integrated projects, including 190 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 137 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 32 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 2 projects in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore around 430,000 liters after 2024, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

