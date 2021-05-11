Adyen launches Planet, enabling climate action at checkout

11 maggio 2021 a

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADYEN (AMS: ADYEN), the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced the launch of Planet, the company's latest addition to its Impact product suite1. Planet allows Adyen's merchants to offer their shoppers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their purchases at the end of the checkout process. This optional feature, which can be implemented at no additional cost to the merchant, directly supports climate action projects (e.g. reforestation or renewable energy). Planet is easy to integrate for merchants and causes no additional friction in the payment process, as the option to balance out the carbon footprint occurs after checkout.

In order to ensure the data quality of emissions per purchase calculated, Adyen partnered with South Pole to build its own greenhouse gas emissions2 calculator. For the selection of climate action projects, the South Pole partnership will continue to play an important role - providing over a decade's worth of experience in delivering positive environmental impact.

One of the first merchants to activate Planet is Kazidomi, an online supermarket chain with a health-based mission.

"We choose to partner with businesses that maintain a forward-thinking approach to sustainability, as we are a frontrunner in sustainable consumerism. Innovating over shared beliefs, like we did when integrating Planet, is illustrative of how we like to work," said Olivier Vangest, Head of Technology of Kazidomi. "We are excited to have added Planet to the frictionless payment experience we were already offering our shoppers via Adyen's single platform."

"Taking responsibility for our environmental footprint is part of our license to operate in today's society. To go further than that we built Planet, a feature that leverages our technology to help our merchants support environmental sustainability projects," said Ingo Uytdehaage, CFO of Adyen. "By joining forces with our merchants, we can generate positive environmental impact at scale."

About AdyenAdyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

Learn more about social responsibility at Adyen here.

About KazidomiKazidomi is more than an e-shop for healthy and natural products, it is a company that wants to make a difference by accelerating the transition to more sustainable consumption patterns in an innovative way. Kazidomi's promise? An enlightened selection of products that are good for your health and the planet at a fair price thanks to its membership system. Kazidomi members benefit from exclusive discounts on more than 3500 references carefully selected in partnership with their committee of health experts. In this catalog, Kazidomi strives to find 100% clean and innovative products adapted to the values and consumption habits of everyone. Certified B-Corp, since 2019, the label with the highest social, environmental, transparency and governance requirements, Kazidomi has confirmed that it is possible to use 'business as a force for good' and does not intend to stop there. 'This is the reason why Kazidomi decided to offer its customers to offset their orders carbon footprint in partnership with Adyen.'

Learn more about social responsibility at Kazidomi here.

About South PoleSouth Pole recognizes that private sector climate action is essential to address climate change. To leverage this potential, South Pole focuses on working with large companies to reduce their environmental footprint while making concrete impacts on removing CO2 from the atmosphere through direct development of climate action projects. Founded in 2006, South Pole today has about 500 staff in 18 offices globally, and has developed about 1,000 projects responsible for removing, reducing or avoiding over 100 million tonnes of CO2e to date. South Pole has worked with over 1,000 companies and organizations on their climate journeys.

1 www.adyen.com/social-responsibility/impact2 The product feature measures greenhouse gas emissions in tonnes of Carbon Dioxide Equivalents (tCO2e) — covering the six greenhouse gases defined in the Kyoto Protocol by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. These six gases are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perufluorocarbons (PFCs) and sulphur hexafluoride (SF6).

