CTEK CS FREE awarded Auto Express product of the year

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is celebrating after being awarded the Auto Express product of the year for its groundbreaking new product the CS FREE.

The CTEK CS FREE the world's first multi-functional portable charger, was commended for its revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that gets your car going from a flat battery within 15 minutes, its ability to top-up a little-used car stored away from mains power, and clever introduction of accessories to enable off-grid charging via solar power or a second 12V service battery.

Stefan Lind, Global Director, Aftermarket at CTEK commented: "We are absolutely delighted that the CS FREE has won such a prestigious award. When deciding on a winner for this award, Auto Express is looking for something that is innovative, breaks new ground and works well. It has to be something they want on their car or garage, and, according to Auto Express, the CS FREE is no exception. As vehicle technology continues to develop, charging your vehicle battery is more important than ever before, and with the CS FREE you actually have four cutting edge products in one portable unit. It's an adaptive Booster, battery charger, smart maintainer and hi-tech powerbank."

The CTEK CS FREE features revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that carefully works out the best way to safely give any 12V lead acid or lithium battery the right amount of power so you can charge your vehicle battery quickly. It gets your vehicle started from a flat battery within 15 minutes without the need to connect to a power outlet and simple LED displays show you when your battery has enough power to start your vehicle.

The CS FREE has an internal battery that can be charged via fast USB-C input and, when fully charged, it will hold its charge for up to a year, making it ideal for keeping stored in the vehicle for when you need it.

The CS FREE means you are free from being tied to a power outlet, it is truly portable. Whilst you can still charge your battery using traditional mains power, additional accessories mean you can also charge off-grid using solar panel kit or a separate service battery. And with USB-C and USB-A outputs for charging laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc., it's the ultimate 12V powerbank for your vehicle.

Click here to find out more about the CTEK CS FREE.

CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation, means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507653/CTEK_CS_FREE_Award.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294898/CTEK_Logo.jpg

Press Enquiries:Katharine Parker PR & External Communication Manager Tel.: +44 (0)7974 141266 E-mail: [email protected]