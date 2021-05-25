Yadea Shines with Cutting-Edge Electric Two-Wheeler Technologies at Wuxi International Electric Vehicle Exhibition

25 maggio 2021 a

WUXI, China, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), a leading two-wheel electric vehicle brand, exhibited a series of products and stole the show with its innovative technologies, such as wireless charging and smart voice interaction, at the 15th Wuxi International Electric Vehicle Exhibition on May 20 in Wuxi, China.

The global electric two-wheeler industry has entered a state of hyperdrive, spurred on by a heightened focus on environmental protection, development of new policies, and shifting attitudes to public transportation because of the pandemic. Two wheelers are now going electric faster than any other segment of road transportation, and electric two-wheelers account for 35 percent of new sales globally. As consumer demand surges, a revolution is well underway — and Yadea is leading the charge.

"Yadea is committed to the research and development of cutting-edge technologies in the electric two-wheeler industry, and we are proud to exhibit these at the Wuxi International Electric Vehicle Exhibition. We have already established an advantage in hardware with our previous investments into motors, batteries, chargers and supply chain. As we look to the future, we turn our focus to gaining a technological advantage through smart experiences, product positioning, user operation, automation and more," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

In recent years, Yadea has expanded its R&D capabilities to strengthen its competitive advantage in electric two-wheeler technologies, increase production efficiency, and achieve results that surpass others in the industry. Its current facilities include CNAS national-level laboratories, product technology research institutes, smart and product R&D centers, power research institutes and more.

The payoff of these investments was evident during the exhibition, as Yadea showcased its newly upgraded advanced Smart series. These vehicles have reached new heights with a new navigation system, improved call functions, music entertainment and voice interaction — revolutionizing the smart travel market. Yadea has also realized the integration and connection of multiple information systems using cloud deployment and modular configuration, becoming the first two-wheeler brand to realize China's Internet Plus plan.

Furthermore, Yadea highlighted the benefits of its "Global Multiplication" strategy introduced late last year. This model champions the upgrade of the entire industry with premium brands, better products and services, and newer models with Yadea's advantages only poised to grow — all while supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for sustainable transport.

As a result of its strategy, the company's graphene battery, integrated side-mounted motor, adaptive motor, intelligent control system and other technologies have garnered recognition worldwide. This has led to Yadea establishing a partnership with the FIFA World Cup, and the official launch of its global brand in April. Yadea's products are now sold in 88 countries with more than 35,000 retail stores worldwide.

Looking ahead, Yadea will continue to harness its ever-increasing industry leadership to herald the electric mobility revolution and pursue new trends in R&D — ultimately becoming the foundation for the continuous advancement of two-wheeler transportation.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517817/1.jpg