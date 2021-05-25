Adare Pharma Solutions Expands Executive Leadership Team

25 maggio 2021 a

New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Hired to Further Accelerate Growth and Differentiate Adare as CDMO

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions, a specialized Contract Development Manufacturing Organization, announced it has strengthened its executive leadership team with two key hires. Robert Muschert has joined Adare as Chief Commercial Officer, and Dr. Vipan Dhall has joined as Chief Scientific Officer. These key additions to leadership will further advance Adare's position as a technology driven CDMO solving unique formulation challenges in partnership with pharmaceutical companies.

"The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a growing trend toward outsourcing development and commercialization of products," said Vivek Sharma, Adare Pharma Solutions Chief Executive Officer. "We have refined our strategy to better capitalize on these trends, and the addition of Bob and Vipan to Adare's leadership will help us accelerate that strategy. These experienced executives bring the expertise, relationships, and technical skills to help Adare achieve our vision to be a differentiated, customer-centric, technology-driven CDMO."

As Adare seeks to serve more customers in the development and manufacturing of complex drug forms, Bob will lead commercial strategy and business development efforts for the company. He will hold responsibility for all business development, marketing, and commercial operations activities. Bob and the APS commercial team will continue to bolster Adare's presence to secure Adare as a leader in the field of oral dosage formulations, and to expand the brand by promoting its diverse range of technology offerings in new markets. Bringing a deep network to Adare, Bob will helping cultivate existing partnerships and develop new customer relationships.

Bob brings nearly 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience to Adare. His career has spanned business development and sales, supply chain and manufacturing operations, strategic procurement, and technical services in global pharmaceutical and services organizations. Most recently, Bob was Head of Sales, US Global Account Management Lonza, where he oversaw account management and business development for the company's east coast partners and new business relationships. Prior, Bob held various roles at Hovione, Pfizer, and Merck.

"Adare Pharma Solutions' superlative focus on customer relationships and specialized formulation technologies, in combination with the industry trends for small molecules, make this a fantastic opportunity to further build upon the Company's significant heritage within the CDMO space," said Bob. "Adare's taste masking, controlled release, bioavailability enhancement and other novel oral solid dosage form delivery platforms provide pharmaceutical client partners with unique solutions to complex challenges at all stages of the product lifecycle continuum. I am excited by the potential this business has and ultimately by the difference Adare's specialized technologies can make in so many patients' lives."

The addition of Vipan in the Chief Scientific Officer position demonstrates Adare's commitment to bolstering its technologies, capabilities, and services to the pharmaceutical industry. Vipan is charged with maintaining Adare's leadership position in oral dosage forms and leading efforts to enhance additional competencies and technologies. He is responsible for Adare's pharmaceutical development, technical services and business support, and regulatory affairs teams. As Adare serves even more customers with complex formulation needs, Vipan will build out the pharmaceutical development organization to meet the demands of its client base.

Vipan has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical development experience in traditional pharma as well as the CDMO space. He has held scientific leadership across North America, Europe, and Asia in the pharmaceutical development, analytical development, clinical and drug-discovery spaces. Prior to joining Adare, Vipan was Vice President of Life Sciences, North America at SGS. Previously, he was VP and Global Head of Formulations and Product Development R&D at Piramal Pharma Solutions, a global CDMO. Vipan was critical to the CDMO's growth, having established greenfield development sites, building the development pipeline, and supporting the drug discovery and clinical CRO businesses. Earlier, Vipan held various positions at Dr. Reddy's Labs, NPS Pharmaceuticals, and Patheon.

"Adare's unique technologies provide life-cycle management solutions for complex customer challenges. I am excited to bolster the capabilities and technologies while investing in the team at Adare to offer our scientific solutions for development & clinical trial supplies of NCEs, Generics and innovative generics," Vipan shared. "Adare's strong portfolio of technologies, long product-development history and global manufacturing solutions will help our clients advance their molecules through successful development to launch. Adare is in the right place at the right time, and I look forward to scaling our product development R&D organization to create patient-centric solutions for the most complex molecules."

About Adare Pharma Solutions:

Adare Pharma Solutions is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a leading global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development, and manufacturing. The Company utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome scientific platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market.

To learn more, visit https://www.adarepharmasolutions.com/