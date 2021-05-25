Calcio: Inghilterra, Southgate chiama Maguire ed esclude Dier nei preconvocati per Europeo

25 maggio 2021 a

a

a

Londra, 25 mag. - (Adnkronos) - Gareth Southgate ha già annunciato i 33 pre-convocati dell'Inghilterra verso Euro 2020. Una lista che sarà definitiva solo il 1° giugno, ma che presenta già indicazioni importanti: ci sono giocatori alle prese con gli infortuni come Maguire oppure non al meglio come Alexander-Arnold ed Henderson. Escluso invece Dier, lui come due attaccanti protagonisti nell'ultima Premier League (Ings e Bamford). Il ct dei Tre Leoni dovrà valutare tutti i giocatori impegnati nelle finali europee di questa settimana (Europa e Champions League), tuttavia al momento trovano spazio debuttanti come White e Godfrey oltre ai portieri Ramsdale e Johnstone, che sostituiscono l'indisponibile Pope. C'è anche Lingard, particolarmente efficace in stagione in prestito al West Ham. L'attesa per l'elenco ufficiali dei 26 convocati permetterà a Southgate di sciogliere i dubbi sugli infortunati di lusso Maguire ed Henderson, oltre a Kalvin Phillips.

La lista dei convocati di Southgate. Portieri: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (Wba), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United); difensori: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Centrocampisti: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton); attaccanti: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)