New Report From Adjust Shows Mobile App Growth Up 31% in Q1 2021

Adjust's Mobile App Trends Report 2021 shows significant gains in app installs and sessions in gaming, e-commerce and fintech

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust, a global app marketing analytics platform, today released its annual Mobile App Trends Report, which shows mobile app growth continuing to accelerate globally in 2021. After climbing 50% across all verticals year-over-year (YoY) in 2020, app installs are up 31% YoY in the first quarter of 2021, while sessions, which increased by 30% in 2020, are up by another 4.5%.

The report — based on Adjust's top 2,000 apps and its dataset of apps tracked across gaming, e-commerce, and fintech — analyzes long-term trends in installs, sessions, time spent in-app, retention and re-attribution rates across the globe. These insights enable developers and marketers to better understand their audience and the state of the app economy.

"The app economy experienced immense growth in 2020, as people all over the world realized the benefits of mobile in many aspects of their daily lives," said Paul H. Müller, Co-Founder and CEO, Adjust. "For mobile marketers, the potential to reach new users is at an all-time high, but so is competition. As we move through 2021, and begin a new era with iOS 14, the importance of enhancing marketing through automation and understanding how users behave in-app throughout their entire journey is more pivotal than ever."

Additional key takeaways from the report include:

As the mobile ecosystem becomes ever more competitive with iOS 14, apps that build data-driven and UX-focused strategies will be well-positioned to come out on top. With insights into how users behave in-app, and when they return and why, mobile marketers can create a comprehensive strategy, incorporating highly personalized campaigns and communication that build brand trust.

For additional findings, download the full report here.

MethodologyThe Mobile App Trends 2021 Report draws on a mix of Adjust's top 2,000 apps and the total dataset of all apps tracked by Adjust. The data comes from two sources: one including a list of 45 countries and one with approximately 250 based on the ISO 3166-1 standard between January 1, 2019, and March 14, 2021.

About AdjustAdjust is a global app marketing analytics platform committed to ensuring the highest privacy and performance standards. Adjust's solutions include attribution and measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, as well as automation tools. The company's mission is to make mobile marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the more than 50,000 apps working with Adjust.

