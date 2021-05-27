Music China 2021: seeking business opportunities with the world's largest musical instrument tradeshow

27 maggio 2021 a

a

a

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX, and Messe Frankfurt, is scheduled on October 13-16, 2021 in Shanghai, China. As the world has been struggling with disruption due to the pandemic, expos have become even more important as a way to bring business back on track.

Music China, widely accepted as one of the world's largest tradeshows of musical instruments, is an effective platform for traders and dealers from over the world to gather together and look for potential business opportunities. Last year, Music China hosted more than 1,106 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, drawing 81,761 attendees and 1.62 million viewers online. Apart from the exhibition, we organized nearly 20 online business match-making meetings and buyer's tours for over 40 buyer groups to help make the right connections between buyers and suppliers.

Embracing its 20th edition, Music China 2021 will continue to serve a critical part in the global industry, enhancing its role in the music business, education, and culture. This year, it is expected to cover an exhibiting area of 115,000 sqm, with 11 exhibition halls displaying different categories of musical instruments and products. In addition to the onsite expo, the digital exhibition will also be addressed so as to provide convenience for those who are unable to come in person due to the pandemic. It is undoubtedly a must-attend show for exhibitors to seek business opportunities, as well as for audiences to acquire an insight into the industry.

In the post-pandemic era, brands are looking at efficient ways to tackle the dilemma and maintain business growth. The show has become a proven way to break the deadlock. Global brands confirming to attend Music China 2021 include Casio, Dunhuang, Fender, Fengling, GEWA, Gibson, Hsinghai, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, LAVA, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Samick, Steinway, Tama, and Yamaha.

As the world is still facing disruption caused by the pandemic, Music China will keep pace with all exhibitors, shouldering the responsibility to generate business opportunities for brands and traders on this functional platform, contributing to the prosperity of the global music industry.

For more information about Music China, please visit our website: www.musicchina-expo.com. We look forward to seeing you this autumn.

Contact:Miss Sylvia Xue [email protected]