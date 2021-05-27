SINOMED announces the HT Supreme DES has similar performance as the market-leader across the spectrum of lesion complexity

27 maggio 2021 a

TIANJIN, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SINOMED, a leading international medical device company, today announced results from the HT Supreme™ Healing-Targeted Drug-Eluting Stent (DES), in complex patients compared to the Xience or Promus family of DES. One-year results were presented at last week's 2021 EuroPCR annual congress showing that the two devices have similar clinical safety and effectiveness.

The PIONEER III study enrolled 1,629 patients (randomized 2:1 experimental to control) from North America, Europe and Japan, where the complex patient subgroup showed similar rates of target lesion failure (TLF) at one-year. Patients were considered complex based on AHA/ACC B2/C-criteria. HT Supreme had a TLF of 5.8% compared to 5.9% in the control arm, with no statistical difference. Additionally, long lesions, severe calcification and severe tortuosity showed no difference between the two arms.

"The one-year target lesion failure rates of the HT Supreme are very low and compared favourably to current best-in-class devices," said Prof. Andreas Baumbach from Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom, and European co-primary investigator of the PIONEER III trial. "It is important for clinicians to understand how new devices perform in more complex lesion; as this is a reflection of the patients we treat day-to-day."

"As we progress our clinical program and continue to see the same, safe and consistent data from trial to trial, we are convinced that our healing-targeted stent is the right approach," said Dr. Jianhua Sun, PhD., chairman and chief executive officer of SINOMED. "Ensuing that all patient types have another safe option is a true benefit."

More information on the PIONEER III study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier: NCT03168776.

About the HT Supreme Drug-Eluting Stent:

The HT Supreme represents a novel class of stents that highlights the importance of early, timely healing. Through patented designs and proprietary processes, the HT Supreme is tailored to help patients accelerate their wound-healing process and restore their naturally protective vessel function. This healing-targeted mechanism may help overcome the long-standing problem of tradition-DES implantation, allowing for safer long-term results.

About SINOMED

SINOMED is a global medical device company engaged in research, development, production, and commercial distribution of interventional devices. We are focused on developing breakthrough technologies to target unmet clinical needs in the interventional treatment of coronary, neurovascular and structural heart disease. Our mission is to expose more patients to the benefits of our medical innovations, increasing patient longevity and quality of life. For more information visit www.sinomed.com.

SINOMED B.V Cindy ZhengT: +31 10 307 6295 E: [email protected]

