Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, Immersive 3D and Digital Platforms

PARIS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation today unveiled new technologies to help bridge the gap between remote fans and the game, transforming the Roland-Garros experience for the entire tennis ecosystem.

Fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists, and the tournament organizers will navigate the historic Grand Slam in innovative ways by using a new set of immersive and intelligent tools. Roland-Garros 2021 will see Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D and cloud solutions being leveraged to transform match viewing, player training, tournament reporting, and broadcast editing. To celebrate the Roland-Garros spirit and heritage, a first-of-its-kind digital art museum will also be launched.

Amélie Oudéa-Castera, Chief Executive Officer of French Tennis Federation (FFT), said, "This is our second year impacted by the challenges of the pandemic and social distancing, but partnering with Infosys we have set a gold standard for other sporting organizations navigating a disrupted season, and looking to bridge the gap between players, coaches and fans across the world. The innovations we have created are leading the way in establishing a long-term immersive and digital standard for sporting tournaments."

The latest innovations will deliver new possibilities and experiences for the various Roland-Garros audiences, from players to fans, including:

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, says, "As the official Digital Innovation Partner for Roland-Garros, we have innovated to ensure the digital experiences we create are truly human experiences. This year, we are proud to have leveraged digital technologies in ways that truly immerse remote audiences into the full tournament experience. Through AI and 3D technologies we now have the potential to revolutionise the ways in which coaches and players train, and can ensure that fans, players, and coaches remain as close to the game as possible. We continue to find breakthroughs as we evolve the role of data, AI and digital in sport, and I look forward to what the future holds."

The Official Roland-Garros App is available to download from the respective app stores for Android and iOS devices. AI-powered match reporting tools and journalist insights will be available to accredited media at Roland-Garros 2021. The tournament runs from 24thMay 2021 to 13thJune 2021. To experience the latest digital innovations, visit Roland-Garros.com.

For more information on the partnership visit: www.infosys.com/roland-garros/.

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event. The 2020 edition of Roland-Garros was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

