The Body Shop Announces Commitment to be 100% Vegan Certified by 2023 and rolls out refill scheme

- Activist beauty company set to be the first global beauty brand to have 100% of its product formulations certified by The Vegan Society over the next two years

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Shop today announced that by the end of 2023 its entire product formulations portfolio* will be certified by The Vegan Society and carry its Vegan Trademark. The Body Shop was also the first cosmetics company to campaign against animal testing in cosmetics in 1989, with a fundamental belief that animals should not be harmed in the pursuit of beauty.

The Vegan Society represents the global gold standard in vegan certification and takes an extremely thorough approach to certification, checking on every supplier and manufacturer of raw materials. For The Body Shop, that's over 3,700 raw materials. Currently 60% of The Body Shop products are vegan.

The company has also announced that it is launching an ambitious rollout of refill stations across 500 stores globally this year, and a further 300 stores in 2022. The Body Shop will also extend its in-store recycling scheme Return, Recycle and Repeat, across 800 stores, in 14 markets, by the end of 2021.

Lionel Thoreau, Global Brand Director, The Body Shop says: "Going 100% vegan is a natural next step for us and vegan beauty is a critical next step in our sustainability and environmental endeavors. This, along with our global refill and in-store recycling programmes makes The Body Shop a destination for ethically-minded customers."

Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at The Vegan Society comments: "Body Shop's ambition to achieve 100% Vegan Trademark certification across their substantial portfolio of formulations demonstrates their solid commitment to deliver the very best in efficacious and planet-loving products."

Commenting on the refill initiative, Thoreau added, "We want refills to become mainstream - easy and accessible to everyone. This is just our first step in a 5-year plan to roll out refill stations across the globe".

* By December 2023, we aim to have all our product formulas certified by The Vegan Society. It is possible that old formulations which have not been certified by The Vegan Society are still present in the market at that point, as those products are being sold through.

