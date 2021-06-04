Huawei Achieves the World's Most Rigorous Energy Storage Standards Certified by TÜV Rheinland

04 giugno 2021 a

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At SNEC 2021, Huawei's smart string energy storage system (ESS) for residential use, the LUNA2000, received 2PfG 2511 and VDE-AR-E 2510-50 certificates from TÜV Rheinland, a Germany-based testing and certification service provider. Li Weichun, Global Head of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland and Zhou Tao, Vice President of Huawei Smart PV, were present at the award ceremony.

Germany is an important energy storage market in Europe, and leads the world in energy storage application, quality control, and R&D. The 2PfG 2511 energy storage standard devised and issued by TÜV Rheinland, and the VDE-AR-E 2510-50 energy storage system standard issued by VDE, are the first such standards to conduct comprehensive assessments of energy storage systems. Those standards cover most of the safety risks involved with energy storage systems, and set rigorous technical requirements and test conditions in terms of electrical safety, battery safety, electromagnetic compatibility, functional safety, energy management, transportation safety, and environmental impact. Consequently, these standards ensure that only safe and high-quality energy storage systems are permitted to enter the market.

The LUNA2000 series (LUNA2000-15-S0, LUNA2000-10-S0, LUNA2000-5-S0), designed to be a modular system, focuses on the functional safety of its electrical, battery, performance, BMS, EMS, and thermal management components. As such, the series are adaptable to a wide range of users and markets. Huawei's LUNA2000 product series not only satisfies the requirements of German and other EU markets, but are eligible to enter other markets in the world.

''Huawei is a leading company in the smart PV and energy storage industry. Its products have achieved both 2Pfg 2511 and VDE-AR-E 2510-50 energy storage system certification, and passed the most rigorous certification standards in the world. What this means is that Huawei has now officially overcome the most demanding energy storage market entry threshold in the world,'' said Li Weichun, Global Head of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland at the ceremony during SNEC.

''Germany has very high standard in terms of the energy storage application and commercialization, and its standards are far more stringent than those of other regions. As Huawei has obtained this certification, granting access to the German market, our global market expansion can now move forward at an even faster pace. It represents another milestone in our partnership as well,'' Zhou Tao, Vice President of Huawei Smart PV, noted in his speech.

In the future, Huawei will continue to partner with TÜV Rheinland to combine advanced international experience with the market in China, and further enhance their in-depth cooperation for key energy storage markets such as Europe, China, and Japan.

