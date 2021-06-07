Revasum Secures First Purchase Order for Multiple 6EZ SiC Polishers

07 giugno 2021 a

- First purchase order (PO) received for two 6EZ Silicon Carbide (SiC) Polishers

- Equipment will be shipped to European facility of a NASDAQ-listed, major global semiconductor manufacturer

- First tool to be shipped in August 2021, second tool to be shipped during first half of 2022

- Customer is forecasting requirements for additional tools in 2022

- Company has manufacturing capacity to meet growing product demand over the coming fiscal year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor technology and equipment firm Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS, 'Revasum' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has secured the first purchase order for two 6EZ Silicon Carbide (SiC) Polishers from a NASDAQ-listed major global semiconductor wafer manufacturer. The first tool will ship to the customer's European facility in August 2021, followed by the delivery of a second tool during the first half of 2022. The customer is also forecasting requirements for additional tools during the 2022 fiscal year.

The 6EZ is the Company's flagship polisher, designed to process SiC substrates. The machine offers fully-automated cassette-to-cassette wafer handling, with an integrated cleaning module, allowing dry-in/dry-out operation. The equipment is easily configured to polish 150mm or 200mm SiC wafers, which enables maximum flexibility in addressing both increased global demand for 150mm wafers and the anticipated production ramp of 200mm wafers in the near future. Key SiC applications include autonomous and electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, solar inverters, and power devices.

This order brings the total equipment backlog as of June 1st, 2021 to US$7.4 million. Other revenue backlog as of the same date is US$2.1 million. Backlog is defined as confirmed purchase orders that have not yet shipped.

Revasum Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Rebecca Shooter-Dodd, said: "We are excited to meet this important milestone of commercialization of the 6EZ Silicon Carbide Polisher. This order for two tools from a premier customer, with further demand forecasted, reflects the performance of and the confidence in our process, as they selected the 6EZ as the process of record for their production facilities. As the global demand for SiC wafers continues to increase, we are confident the 6EZ is well positioned to win significant market share. We are in advanced stages of engagement with numerous leading global semiconductor manufacturers, we have outstanding process results being achieved on the tool, and we have ample manufacturing capacity to meet future production requirements."

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, financial projections, our statements regarding expected events, including expected revenue and earnings, system shipments, expected product offerings, product development, market adoption and technical advances. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and information currently available to management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date they are made. Revasum does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the ASX Listing Rules. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

