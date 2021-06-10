Introducing SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010, featured with free positioning of A/B stop to ensure control accuracy for video creators

10 giugno 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig announced today the launch of our Mini Follow Focus 3010, featured with free switch of A/B stop, which facilitated content creators to shoot videos in a complicated environment.

"Inspired by the wheels of sport car, SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is shaped as a wheel with tread pattern for its appearance to highlight its rapid control accuracy in a multi shooting scenarios." said Jason Yao, Product Line General Manager of SmallRig. "SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is also designed with Eco-friendly rubber, at SmallRig, we would like to reduce negative impact to our environment, in the meantime, the material we use is well combined of moisture and slip resistance."

Pricing and Availability

SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is immediately available globally.RRP:$ 99.00 ( GST included & Import tax may occur )

About SmallRig

Established in 2009, SmallRig designs and builds content creator favoured rigs and accessories for cameras and gimbals, which covers handheld compact cages to shoulder support, tripod systems, and extremely unique parts to bring rigs of your dream into reality. By DreamBig projects of co-design with global film-makers and photographers, we make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529467/1.jpg