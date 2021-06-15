Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021

15 giugno 2021 a

a

a

First 5-star Resort Gracing Serbia's Majestic Mountains Takes Luxury To New Heights

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern luxury hotel brand Viceroy Hotels & Resorts opens Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, marking the brand's European debut. Located on the country's largest mountain range, Viceroy Kopaonik is a luxe mountain resort rich in culture, natural beauty and boundless adventure. The impressive 119-room retreat joins The Viceroy Icon Collection, adding a glamorous, West Coast vibe to Serbia's largest ski resort.

Called "Mountain of the Sun," Kopaonik is a biodiversity hotspot with close to 200 sunny days annually, ensuring beautiful year-round conditions and offering endless adrenaline-fueled activities. With three dining venues, a luxurious full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pools and curated off-site guest experiences, Viceroy Kopaonik welcomes locals and guests alike to experience a new world of adventure and contemporary luxury.

"We're extraordinarily proud to open our first European resort in the beautiful, culturally rich destination of Kopaonik, Serbia," says Bill Walshe, CEO at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "Through inspiring experiences, engaging service and genuine connections, we are bringing an elevated offering that will stand out from its competitors across Europe."

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm, WATG and its interiors studio, Wimberly Interiors, Viceroy Kopaonik reflects the local "Suvo Rudiste" contemporary mountain style and complements the beauty of its surrounding landscape. Showcasing the height of alpine living, the interiors celebrate local culture and craftsmanship with stone, glass, timber and textiles resulting in effortless elegance. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls and open-air spaces offer abundant natural light and a picture frame of stunning views.

The generously-appointed guest rooms and suites, including a remarkable two-bedroom penthouse, offer a peaceful retreat to unwind with the thoughtful amenities guests come to expect at a 5-star resort. Each stylish accommodation boasts a private balcony with breathtaking views of the mountain or ski village unlike anywhere else in the region.

Culinary Experiences, Meetings & Events

Helmed by celebrated Executive Chef Andrew Jones, guests will enjoy elevated dining rooted in international and Serbian cuisines and inspired by the local terrain and culinary scene. Pique Ski Bar, overlooking the ski center, offers inventive light bites and drinks, live performances, and a jaw-dropping view of Pancic's peak. The beating heart of Viceroy Kopaonik, The Mountain Kitchen, welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring hearty yet healthy dishes that honor the region's rich heritage. The Library, located in the lobby, serves as a quiet haven where guests can sip artisan coffee and teas or other specialty beverages while perusing a curated selection of books. And, coming soon, an intimate Asian-inspired restaurant highlighting specialties from duck to sushi.

The Spa by Viceroy, the only full-service luxury spa in Kopaonik, boasts six-treatment rooms, a beauty lab, an indoor vitality pool, and a hammam/scrub room offering holistic wellness experiences using native mountain ingredients. Combined with two spacious meeting rooms, an outdoor jacuzzi, ski valet and Generation V kids' club, guests can expect attentive service, exceptional amenities and authentic local programming.

Boundless Adventure: The Destination

As the largest ski-in, ski-out resort in Serbia, Kopaonik is known for its pristine runs beloved by novice and highly skilled skiers alike. The resort offers 55km of runs for alpine skiing, 12km for cross country, and a specially-prepared Karaman Greben central course, lit for night skiers. Additionally, Kopaonik Village offers an abundance of excursions including bars, restaurants, museums and more.

While highly-regarded for its world-class skiing, the area provides endless adventurous activities year-round. During the summer months, nature-minded guests can enjoy exploring Kopaonik National Park as well as mountain biking, hiking, water sports, paragliding and horseback riding.

Exclusively for guests this summer, Viceroy Kopaonik will offer a Kopaonik Mountain Escape package featuring a 100 EUR Resort Credit to the hotel's restaurants and spa, and a Family Summer Escape package, inclusive of a complimentary seventh night stay, spa treatments and family-friendly mountain activities.

Kopaonik is a 3.5-hour drive or 40-minute helicopter ride from Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

For booking inquiries: [email protected]

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTSViceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations immersed in the local community and culture are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience, and to better serve travelers the brand has established three unique hotel categories consisting of the Icon Collection composed of unparalleled properties furnishing lavish experiences, the Lifestyle Series offering energizing stays in vibrant locales, and Urban Retreats based in bold, eccentric cities. Viceroy's portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. The brand recently expanded to D.C. with the opening of the Viceroy Washington DC and Hotel Zena (Washington D.C.). Viceroy is growing its international portfolio with the recent opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia and looking ahead with Viceroy at Ombria Resort Algarve (Portugal) in 2022 and Viceroy Bocas Del Toro Panama in 2023.

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: The Door | [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531088/Viceroy_Kopaonik_Serbia_Karaman_Suite.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531087/Viceroy_Kopaonik_Serbia_Logo.jpg