TripleLift Reaches New Milestone: $1 Billion in Publisher Payouts

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, announced it has surpassed $1 billion in publisher payouts, marking a new milestone for the company and its publisher partners. In the last month alone, TripleLift publishers earned over $50 million in revenue on the platform, another record for the company.

"We take pride in the growth our publishers have had with TripleLift. That's $1 billion towards quality content and journalism that globally supports the free distribution of content, information, and news," said Michael Lehman, SVP Global Supply at TripleLift. "Hitting the $1 billion revenue share mark feels great, but what feels even better is knowing we achieved it in partnership with organizations that we appreciate, admire, and all of whom have actively helped us design our product roadmap."

TripleLift first launched its native programmatic product in 2014 to help publishers compete with large media platforms who were grabbing an increasingly disproportionate slice of ad budgets and squeezing publishers across the open web in the process. Since then, the company has expanded its product portfolio to support every major programmatically transactable ad format from display to Connected TV. Today, 75% of TripleLift publishers transact on multiple ad formats, and 73% of TripleLift's publishers offer video inventory on the platform.

TripleLift boasts direct relationships with over 900 publishers, who represent over 31,000 websites; 20% of those publishers are owned by historically underrepresented voices in media, including Black, Latinx, AAPI, LGBTQ+ and women.

About TripleLift TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company with products at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — publishers, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale, TripleLift is leading the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. Working with 90% of the publishers on the comScore 200, 100% of the brands on the AdAge 100, and 100% of the top 20 global DSPs, TripleLift has grown its revenue by high double digits since inception and has now recorded five years of accelerating profitability. TripleLift has appeared on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Crain's New York Fast 50 for four consecutive years, and has been on Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for the last two years. Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

