Spark Aligners Does It Again With Market Leading Innovation And New FDA Approval To Give Doctors Greater Control And Flexibility

-- New Features in Release 11 Combined with Expanded Indication for Mixed Dentition to Treat Kids and Teens is a Home Run for Doctors --

BREA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader of orthodontic solutions, today announced it has received FDA clearance to treat mixed dentition with its Spark™ Clear Aligner System, enabling orthodontists to treat younger patients. The clearance by the FDA makes Spark Clear Aligners one of a few doctor-directed aligners cleared in the U.S. for the treatment of younger patients. The robust Release 11 features new innovations and an improved user experience including new anatomical beveled attachments for patient comfort, redesigned bite ramps that enable doctors to customize for each specific tooth type to enhance engagement between the bite ramps and the teeth and downloadable STL files to offer doctors in-office solutions.

"With more than 75 percent of orthodontic case starts each year being kids and teens, we are excited that we can now enable doctors to offer the same innovative benefits of Spark treatment to younger patients," said Eric Conley, President of Spark Clear Aligners and Digital Orthodontics. "We are also confident the advancements of this new release will solidify Spark as the aligner of choice for orthodontists seeking great clinical outcomes and providing industry leading comfort and clarity for their patients."

Release 11 Key Features Enable Improved Clinical Outcomes, More Predictable and Efficient Treatment Planning & Greater Patient Comfort

Spark Approver Software Enhancements

Spark Release 11 includes the following Approver software enhancements:

Enhancements for Easier Case Management

For more information on the Spark Aligner product and software enhancements, please visit ormco.com/Spark.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ Aligners are manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of orthodontics expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors create more than 20 million smiles in more than 130 countries. Spark Aligners offer the latest advancements in clear aligners and a better patient experience. Spark Approver 3D application and advanced clear aligner technology with TruGEN™ material is designed to meet the needs of orthodontists, providing more efficient and effective tooth movement, compared to the leading aligner brand. Spark Aligners are designed to give orthodontists more control and flexibility so that they can more easily achieve healthy, confident smiles.

Trusted by orthodontists worldwide, Spark Aligners are clearer, more comfortable and stain less than the leading aligner brand. Spark Aligners are liked by patients: 100 percent of Spark patients surveyed would recommend Spark Clear Aligners to a friend.** For more information about Spark Aligners, visit www.sparkaligners.com.

