Let's Talk Data at NetBase Quid Live Europe

- NetBase Quid Announces Free Registration for the Two Day Virtual Event on July 7-8

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid, a global leader in consumer and market intelligence, today announced the speaker line-up for NetBase Quid Live Europe, a two day event with industry experts, thought leaders and practitioners to realize the full potential of continuous consumer and market intelligence on 7 and 8th of July, 2021.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry experts highlighting the strategies and tactics to understand the value of consumer and market intelligence for your business, hear how successful brands utilize data-driven insights to their strategic advantage and have a virtual front seat to cutting-edge technology and solutions. Topics will include how to identify unmet needs for new ideation and thought leadership, integrating data and technology with communications, marketing and business strategies, the future of consumer and market intelligence and how to transform insights into strategy roadmaps.

This year's featured speakers include:

A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here. Interested attendees can also register for free for this year's event.

"Continuous consumer and market intelligence has become indispensable this year as brands and consumers have embraced online in new and creative ways," said NetBase Quid Chief Marketing Officer, Paige Leidig. "At this year's event, there'll be no shortage of brand success stories, expert insights, and 'how-to's', ensuring that you're keen to the latest and greatest in finding the best insights to drive your business."

Apart from these virtual sessions, registered attendees gain access to presentation decks, session recordings, dedicated time for Q&A with speakers and learn about the latest advancements and tools in consumer and marketing intelligence.

NetBase Quid Live Europe is free to register, and the full schedule is available online now. For more information, visit https://netbasequidlive.com/europe/.

About NetBase QuidNetBase Quid is the next generation consumer and market intelligence platform, delivering contextual insights to reveal business trends, connect with consumers, and understand the story behind competitors and the market.

The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering our brand, agency and consulting services customers to make smart, data driven decisions accurately, quickly and efficiently. NetBase Quid is a trusted partner of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG and The New York Times.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331808/NetBase_Quid_Logo.jpg