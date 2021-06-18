Human Horizons Appoints Kevin Zhang as New Chief Digital Officer

18 giugno 2021 a

a

a

- SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons announced that Kevin Zhang has joined the company as Chief Digital Officer. The industry-leading new mobility and autonomous driving research company behind the premium high-performance super SUV, HiPhi X, has begun nationwide sales and customer deliveries in China and will be leveraging Kevin's technical expertise to increase production efficiency and improve the overall service experience.

In his new role, Kevin will be working alongside founder and CEO, Ding Lei, and the executive team that has grown Human Horizons into a world-class car manufacturer within a few short years. Recently, the company has also welcomed Michael Li as new Co-President and Chairman of Sales and Services, and Co-Founder Kevin Chen has changed role to become the company COO. These personnel changes reflect the company's entrance into a new stage of business evolution focusing on providing a consistent and seamless premium customer experience whilst further developing its international branding presence.

About joining the team, Kevin Zhang said, "It is my absolute honor to be joining the innovation powerhouse of Human Horizons. The mission of the company to leverage the latest in cutting-edge technology to create incredible products and provide outstanding services is something completely unique to Human Horizons. I am very excited to be playing a role in the company's digital future and look forward to working together with our users to create genuine value."

Welcoming Kevin on joining the team, Human Horizons founder and CEO, Ding Lei said, "Kevin not only brings with him a wealth of experience and resources in digital transformation, but also a reputation as being a pioneer in the use of big data and smart manufacturing. As production and delivery volumes of the HiPhi X continue to increase, we are excited to be able to work together with more and more users. I am very happy to welcome Kevin to the team, I have great confidence he will be an invaluable asset in our path to accelerate data-driven technological innovation."

A graduate from Jilin University of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in computational mechanics, Kevin Zhang has served as the head of the Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning department of Digital China, the head of the PCCW product department of PCCW, the deputy general manager of Sina Auto, and the co-president of Autohome Inc. At Autohome, Kevin was renowned for his innovative practices such as utilizing big data analytics, personalized smart advertising and successfully launching an online VR auto show. His expertise in data-driven digital transformation helped to triple the company's market value to around USD $11 billion and set them on a course for further growth.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1536261/image1.jpg Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213394/HiPhi_Logo.jpg