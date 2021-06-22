JetClub flies into a sustainable future with Bye Aerospace 'eFlyer 800' electric aircraft

22 giugno 2021 a

a

a

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's first light jet fractional ownership brand, JetClub, a sister company of Jet It USA, has confirmed the addition of the Bye Aerospace electric eFlyer 800 to its fleet, marking a momentous milestone in sustainability for the aviation industry. A 7-passenger, all electric, twin turboprop aircraft, the eFlyer 800 offers a sustainable mode of travel that reconciles essential business travel with concerns about climate change.

JetClub CEO & Co-Founder, Vishal Hiremath commented: "Sustainability is at the core of the JetClub and Jet It philosophy. I want to be clear. Aviation is necessary for us to connect, to travel, to explore and to understand. When we travel and learn about each other, we become better versions of ourselves. Travel is truly the best education. Only aviation has made this possible. When we can do this with 100% clean air and zero emissions, it is a win-win for us and the environment. With the addition of the eFlyer 800 to our fleet, we take a leap forward in our sustainability goals without compromising on business travel and economic development."

Slated to be in operation by 2025, the eFlyer seats up to seven passengers and one or two pilots. The eFlyer 800 will have zero emissions and only one-fifth the operating costs of traditional twin turboprops and is geared for private ownership, air-taxi, air-cargo, and charter flights.

George Bye, Founder and CEO of Bye Aerospace commented "We have developed an aircraft that meets the needs of our growing global population without compromising the environment. Through the partnership with JetClub, we look forward to rolling out electric flight in Europe and Asia."

About JetClub

JetClub, A Maltese company, and a sister company of US based Jet It, is a fractional ownership business aviation company with an affordable and transparent solution. Owners purchase a share in a JetClub HondaJet and have access to the jet for days at a time. JetClub has a dedicated concierge team for its clients.

About Bye Aerospace

Based at Centennial Airport near Denver, Colorado, Bye Aerospace specializes in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft, including the eFlyer family of aircraft. Bye Aerospace was founded by George E. Bye, who is also the Chairman and CEO.

For more information: www.jetclubgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537767/ef800_JetClub_2_051921.jpg