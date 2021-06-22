CommerceHub Announces Four-Year Agreement with Foot Locker Europe to Drive Ecommerce Growth

22 giugno 2021 a

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, a leading ecommerce enablement platform of thousands of retailers, brands and suppliers, today announced that Foot Locker Europe has signed a four-year agreement to help expand its product assortment and create a more efficient supply chain for its Foot Locker and Sidestep brands across eighteen European countries.

"We are excited to be working with Foot Locker Europe to help them drive growth via drop ship as part of their digital expansion strategy," said Philip Hall, Managing Director Europe, CommerceHub. "With access to CommerceHub's drop-ship network, we are enabling their large global brands and emerging brands to offer more product assortment and selection and cost-effectively share inventory to maximize fulfilment."

"At Foot Locker, we're committed to enhancing the consumer experience across all of our platforms," said Vijay Talwar, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Foot Locker. "Building partnerships, which drive growth, improve delivery, and create greater access to product are key to delivering on our vision of creating unrivaled experiences for our customer."

About Foot Locker EuropeFoot Locker in Europe is part of Foot Locker, Inc., a leading global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,950 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

About CommerceHub CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. CommerceHub helps its robust network of thousands of retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $30 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538230/FL_Announcement_Newswire.jpg