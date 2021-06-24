Colorsmith™ Custom At-Home Hair Colour For Men Expands Across Europe, Leading The Future Of Grooming

24 giugno 2021 a

Tech-Meets-Grooming Brand Introduces Individually Crafted Hair Colour, Including First-Ever Grey Reduction Programme to Subtly Blend Greys

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorsmith™, first launched in the U.S. in June 2020 and recently debuted in the UK in April 2021, expands today across Europe, offering men a completely custom, personalised and effortless at-home hair colour experience with options for grey coverage on their terms. Colorsmith's made-to-order men's hair colour is individually crafted by professional licensed colourists at the brand's London headquarters and is never premixed or premade. Every order comes with custom colour, personalised, easy-to-follow instructions, colouring tools and access to colourists who can help at every step.

Colorsmith's Grey Reduction Programme is the first of its kind, designed for men who want to keep their salt and pepper look or gradually cover their greys over time. This new programme helps men avoid questions like, "Did you do something different to your hair?" with natural-looking and subtle results over two to three applications.

Powered by patented colour-mixing technology, Colorsmith was created by the makers of award-winning hair colour company eSalon, which has revolutionised women's home hair colour for over a decade.

"As the global demand for customisation and convenience continues to grow, we're thrilled to broaden Colorsmith's footprint to Europe and help demystify the hair colour process so that every man can colour their hair with ease and confidence," said Graham Jones, CEO of Colorsmith. "Every facet of Colorsmith was thoughtfully designed to give men a completely customised experience from start to finish."

Grounded in tech and colour theory, Colorsmith is for every man no matter where they are on their hair colour journey. The brand's tested hair colour formula contains the highest quality of ingredients including Vitamin E, Keratin and Soybean Protein, and has 0% ammonia.

How does the service work? After creating a profile, simply fill out a quick Colour Quiz, which will help the brand's colourists craft a unique shade. The individually dispensed formula and personalised instructions are then prepared, packed, and delivered discreetly to your door. Dedicated colourists are available to give advice and guidance throughout the entire process – from the online quiz to colour application.

What's included in the box? In addition to the custom colour and developer, each Colorsmith order includes everything needed to apply colour effortlessly at-home, including personalised instructions, two pairs of non-latex gloves, an application tool, shampoo and conditioner packets, as well as stain guard and stain remover.

How much does Colorsmith cost? A single Colorsmith order costs 32.5€. The brand's Colour Plan costs 26€ per order and is autoshipped on a set schedule, with the option to pause, skip or cancel at any time.

Can I apply my colour to my beard or moustache? Yes, you can absolutely apply your colour to your beard and moustache to match your hair. Please be sure to do an allergy test a day before you colour, you can find these instructions in your personalised instructions. We do not recommend you apply colour to your eyebrows or eye area to be safe.

Colorsmith is now available in over 20 European markets including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Italy. For more information about Colorsmith, or to create a colour profile, please visit Colorsmith.uk. Get social with Colorsmith on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Colorsmith: Colorsmith offers a completely custom and effortless home hair colour experience for men with options for natural-looking grey coverage on their terms. Colorsmith's made-to-order, salon-grade hair colour is individually crafted by licensed colourists at its Los Angeles and London Headquarters. Each order comes with personalised, easy-to-follow instructions, colouring tools, and access to expert colourists who can help every step of the way. Additionally, the brand's Grey Reduction Programme enables men to maintain their salt and pepper look or gradually blend their greys over time. Colorsmith launched in the U.S. in June 2020, and debuted in Europe in May 2021. Colorsmith was created by the team behind award-winning hair colour company eSalon and is powered by state-of-the-art, dual-patented technology. In January 2021, eSalon introduced Colorsmith's sister brand, AURA Personalized Hair Care, a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types. AURA products are made-to-order based on individual hair needs and goals and include the option to add a semi-permanent pigment - an industry-first - at desired intensity and aroma at the desired strength. eSalon's entire range of brands and hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program.

