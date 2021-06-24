Peijia Medical's Jasper® SS Detachable Coil Receives NMPA Approval for Commercialization

24 giugno 2021 a

- SUZHOU, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15, 2021, Jasper® SS—a new detachable coil independently developed by Achieva Medical, subsidiary of Peijia Medical (9996.HK)—was approved by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") for commercialization (registration number GXZZ 20113130440).

In the field of neurointervention, embolization coils are designed to be as thin as hair and are considered to be a craft of "dancing on the fingertips", a demonstration of high-end technical expertise in the field. Devoted to independent R&D and innovation, Achieva Medical has developed methods to overcome the technical challenges of detachable coils. The launch of Jasper® SS, with Peijia's R&D efforts in making the product "finer" and "softer", will further promote domestic replacement of such products.

Jasper® SS focuses on the fill and finish processes of the endovascular coiling procedure, and continues to improve the design to make the coil softer. A Coil Support structure is added to the distal end of the delivery system to further improve the support of the system. The product also reduces kicking during the fill and finish processes, offering a better closure of the coiling procedure.

The "China Stroke Prevention Report (2020)" points out that the detection rate of intracranial aneurysms in the Chinese population is as high as 7%, and is increasing year by year. It is estimated that the number of intracranial aneurysm cases in China will increase to 54.9 million in 2025. Compared with European and American populations, intracranial aneurysm patients in China generally show the characteristics of "small aneurysms and thinner arteries". Therefore, a smaller, softer, and more flexible coil embolization material is more suitable for the treatment of Chinese patients.

"We have been committed to R&D and commercialization in the field of neurointervention for 15 years," Dr. Yi Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Peijia Medical, said, "By now we have brought to market a variety of products to meet clinical needs, and provide a comprehensive solution for both hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. Jasper® SS is the Company's third NMPA-approved detachable coil, and is an important addition to our neurointervenional product portfolio. The launch of Jasper® SS will further consolidate our first-mover advantage in the market of neurointerventional devices. In the future, we will continue to take good consideration of clinical needs while developing more innovative, high-quality products in order to benefit more patients."