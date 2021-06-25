GSMA Partners with Cision PR Newswire for MWC Barcelona 2021

25 giugno 2021 a

PR Newswire to Host Official Online Press Room and Provide News Distribution Services

BARCELONA, Spain, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA announced today that Cision PR Newswire will be the official media and communications partner for the organization's flagship mobile industry and technology event, MWC Barcelona 2021. The event is being held from June 28 through July 1, 2021.

Every year, MWC brings together leading companies and trailblazers to share the latest topics relevant to the future of the mobile and tech ecosystems.

PR Newswire, an industry-leading content distribution network and media advisory platform, is powering the official MWC21 Online Press Room. Event Exhibitors and PR Newswire members will use the Online Press Room to share show news, multimedia assets and other content with attendees, media and members of the public. Exhibitors can gain visibility in the press room by purchasing a show package here: https://mwc.vporoom.com/order

"We are excited to have PR Newswire as our official media partner for this year's event," said Lara Dewar, Global Head PR & Communications at GSMA. "MWC21 is a hybrid event so, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of an attendee's location or platform is critical. PR Newswire's team is creative and solutions oriented. I'm delighted that they are helping us bring press resources into this virtual space allowing media from around the world, to access important content."

PR Newswire has provided tips for companies navigating a hybrid event strategy in their guide, 3 Ways to Increase Your Visibility at MWC.

The theme of this year's event is Connected Impact and attendees will explore how AI, 5G, Big Data, and IoT will shape the future and continue to transform lives. It's time to reconnect, rebuild ­– and reimagine a more connected world.

To attend the event, please register here.

About Cision As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

About GSMA The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Africa, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Thrive Series of regional conferences. For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

