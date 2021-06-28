Kavalan Becomes Triple Winner of 'Distillery of the Year' in San Francisco

28 giugno 2021 a

San Francisco World Spirits Competition awards its biggest 2021 prize to Kavalan

TAIPEI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has been named 2021 "Distillery of the Year" by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), making it the third time the Taiwanese distiller from Yilan has collected this prestigious prize.

The Distillery of the Year distinction is conferred upon the spirits brand with the greatest number of points across the whole competition and Kavalan previously won the title back in 2015 and 2018.

Kavalan also collected "Best Other Single Malt" for Kavalan's Solist Oloroso Sherry.

Mr Lee, CEO of Kavalan, said Kavalan beat its own record for the number of wins in San Francisco this year with 11 Double Golds and 6 Golds.

Double Gold entries are considered "among the finest products in the world" and given when all judges unanimously award Gold.

"We are always trying to improve on our flavour and quality and that's why I'm grateful to have recognition of this from the judges in San Francisco. We continue to work hard and it's a big privilege to be named Distillery of the Year again," Mr Lee said.

Best Other Single Malt Whisky

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL

GOLD MEDAL

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 500 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

