Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in Germany

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its industry-leading SunPower Maxeon solar panels are powering the Headquarters of Betty Barclay Group, a leading international retailer of modern women's wear, located in Nußloch, in south-west Germany.

Covering a surface area of about 3,800 square meters, the 750kWp installation featuring 1724 SunPower Maxeon solar panels, is expected to yield an estimated 765,000 kWh of clean solar energy each year, equivalent to 460,000 kg of annual CO₂ emissions avoided. Betty Barclay Group estimates that more than 90% of the electricity produced, or about 700,000 kWh per year, will be used on-site, with the remaining 10% being fed into the local electricity grid. As a result, Betty Barclay Group will be able to meet about one fourth of its annual electricity needs with this solar system, reducing its own energy cost and profiting from clean energy delivered to local users, for 25 years or more.

Robert Küper, Chief Executive Officer of Betty Barclay Group, mentions the role of the company's philosophy in this undertaking: "At Betty Barclay, we see our responsibility to use natural resources as sparingly and in as much an environmental friendly manner as possible, true to our company claim ʻWe Respect – Humans and Natureʼ. This does not just apply to our products, but to the entire organization. Our solar rooftop installation is an integral part of our sustainability strategy, at the same time it makes economic sense for us. The high efficiency and 25-year product and performance warranty means more energy and cost savings for us in the long term."

Solar Activ, a SunPower Premier Partner since 2012, was chosen to implement the solar installation. Next to the quality of SunPower Maxeon solar panels, their comprehensive guidance and technical expertise were deciding factors for Betty Barclay Group. Due to the challenging conditions of the installation site, a flat roof made of steel rails and concrete tiles, Solar Activ designed a custom mounting system that ensured wind resistance requirements, and delivered an aesthetically pleasing result.

Manuel Peter, founder and managing director of Solar Activ, clarifies the company's approach: "Our goal is to understand our customers and their exact needs to design individual solutions that fit their specific requirements. In doing so, we focus on high-end products of the highest quality. SunPower Maxeon panels are unmatched in efficiency, reliability, durability and robustness, providing higher value to our customers." Peter also praised the sustainability of SunPower Maxeon panels, which earned the Cradle to Cradle Certified—Bronze designation after going through a rigorous evaluation of sustainable practices.

"We value our long-term relationships with sales and installation organizations like Solar Activ, with the commercial and technical expertise needed to satisfy the requirements of our increasingly sophisticated customer base," said Karsten Mosch, National Sales Director Germany, Maxeon Solar Technologies. "Germany is one of largest solar markets, and also one of Maxeon's first. For more than 35 years, our technology has enabled customers to go green and gain independence from fluctuating electricity prices by producing their own long-term solar energy. The winning combination of our leading-edge technology and our qualified partner network enables us to offer superior-quality solar solutions that address increasing self-consumption trends in Germany and in Europe, allowing for a more sustainable future for us and the generations to come."

Maxeon Solar Technologies continues to experience robust demand for its market-leading solar panels with partners like Solar Activ. Increasingly, many commercial and industrial companies in Europe are embracing solar energy as part of their environmental sustainability vision.

To learn more about the leading efficiency and greater returns offered by Maxeon Solar Technologies, please visit https://sunpower.maxeon.com/de/.

