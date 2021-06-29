Compliance Solutions Strategies Launches Pre-Trade Monitoring of Position Limits

29 giugno 2021 a

- First Intraday Compliance Capability for Order Building in Market

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet mandatory regulatory compliance requirements, today announced the launch of the first pre-trade solution on the market for position limit monitoring.

Asset managers face persistent challenges in the accurate and timely monitoring of their investment positions stemming from ever-changing regulations and complexities in sourcing exchange-imposed limits. CSS's Position Limit Monitoring solution fully automates the tracking of exchange and regulator-imposed limits on futures, options and other derivative instruments. The platform sources position limits and accountability levels daily on more than 50 exchanges, in addition to CFTC and MiFID II limits, leveraging automation technology and an API that integrates directly with order management systems. Pre- and post-trade monitoring capabilities for position limits enable institutional asset managers and hedge funds to build forward-looking investment strategies with complete visibility throughout the trading day.

The inclusion of pre-trade controls for position limits strengthens CSS's position as a world-class RegTech solutions provider to the investment management industry with a comprehensive and global investment monitoring offering for compliance with position limits, shareholder disclosure thresholds, sensitive industries regulations and issuer shares outstanding data requirements.

"Position limit monitoring has traditionally only been done post-trade or via an order management system, which is not built for monitoring these limits in real-time and adjusting trades before execution," said Ronan Brennan, Chief Product Officer of CSS. "Unique in the market, CSS's Pre-Trade for Position Limit Monitoring enables front offices and portfolio managers to build orders and check forecasted trades against the relevant limits. Implementing these controls in real-time permits a firm to maximize its investment opportunities while staying ahead of regulatory changes and mitigating related risks."

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

