BGaming and World Boxing Council launched a game to support WBC Care charity project

GZIRA, Malta, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGaming brings sport-themed games to the next level of entertainment. The studio has struck a deal with World Boxing Council, the most influential sports association on the globe. An inspiring collaboration resulted in a new game called WBC Ring of Riches.

The slot is a knockout mix of thrilling moments of boxing bouts and pure excitement of big winnings. Along with the mysterious fighter – the main character of the slot – players are taken into the virtual boxing ring and get the chance to be rewarded with the amazing prizes.

Ivan Montik, Founder of BGaming, noted: "The opportunity of becoming a champion is out there for you, that's what we wanted to convey to the audience. For BGaming, it was the first experience of cooperation with such a reputable brand and it was important in terms of enhancing our business image. It's always exciting to explore new boundaries and see how many areas are out there where we can implement our expertise as premium-quality game developers."

The new project allowed the provider to show that collaboration of powerful players leads to big wins and promising partnerships in different fields. The part of revenue coming from the game is donated to the charity foundation WBC Cares, so it's an opportunity for BGaming to further develop its CSR program.

Malte Mueller-Michaelis, Member of the WBC Board of Governors, comments on the cooperation: "From the first moment we discussed this project we saw it as a way to support our charity initiative WBC Cares. The main goals of WBC Cares are to unite the world, inspire people and fight for freedom, peace and equality. It is a good opportunity to bring attention to these initiatives and raise funds to help those who need it most."

The game is available now at reputable casinos such as BitcoinCasino, Spinago and others. The next brand's title will be released in the middle of July.

BGaming is a creative iGaming content provider сonverting gambling into gaming. Thanks to an expert team and a player-driven approach, the studio creates engaging products featured on reputable platforms and 300+ online casinos worldwide. BGaming was the world's first to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games. Today the brand's portfolio includes 60+ products with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554255/BGaming_WBC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520892/BGaming_Logo.jpg