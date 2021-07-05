Modern classic: THOMAS SABO presents Autumn/Winter Collection 2021

05 luglio 2021 a

a

a

LAUF/PEGNITZ, Germany, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO is launching its new Autumn/Winter Collection 2021 and expanding its portfolio with timeless creations that combine classicism and modernity in exciting combinations.

The finely handcrafted pieces of jewellery are characterised by intricately crafted details. 925 Sterling silver, the DNA of THOMAS SABO, is at the forefront of the designs and has both a shiny polished finish and a blackened finish.

Accentuated chain links and cultured freshwater pearls are the contrasting eye-catchers of the pieces in the Pearls & Chains series. Furthermore, coins and hearts on rings, as pendants or as stud earrings take centre stage together with link chains and bracelets and can be personalised.

The Sparkling Heritage series is a homage to iconic THOMAS SABO designs in 925 Sterling silver. The focus is on hand-set white zirconia stones: in high-quality baguette cut on the rivière bracelet, on sparkling drop earrings in a precise octagon cut or on a statement ring embellished with a bed of shining zirconia.

The THOMAS SABO Sterling Silver Collection stands for the highest standards of design, craftsmanship und precision. As part of the TS EXCLUSIVE portfolio, the Autumn/Winter Collection 2021 will be available worldwide from 8 July exclusively in THOMAS SABO stores and in the online shop at www.thomassabo.com.

Pictures for editorial use: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/beN4kiMS4bSM8G5

Video for editorial use: https://youtu.be/9WlX5-6T6E8

@thomassabo

#thomassabo

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the leading international jewellery companies. Its core segment is elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the global online store at www.thomassabo.com.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contactTHOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG +49-912-397-150 [email protected]

http://facebook.com/ThomasSabohttp://instagram.com/thomassabo