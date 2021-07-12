Halo Technology Group Announces 2 Strategic Acquisitions: ARIA Technologies and Solid Optics

12 luglio 2021 a

a

a

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Technology Group ("Halo" or "Halo Group"), the world's largest independent manufacturer of fiber optic transceivers and high-speed cabling, announced today it has completed two acquisitions to broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its global presence. Halo acquired ARIA Technologies ("ARIA"), an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of fiber optical connectivity solutions headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Halo also acquired Solid Optics, a global provider of fiber optic transceivers, high-speed cabling, and passive and active networking technology headquartered in Almere, Netherlands.

"We are thrilled to add the incredibly talented teams from ARIA Technologies and Solid Optics to the Halo Group," said Matt McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Halo. "Our mission has been clear since the beginning—to be the global leader in optical solutions and deliver exceptional value to our customers. With the addition of ARIA and Solid Optics, we enhance our global footprint, particularly in key markets such as Germany and France, and further strengthen our product offerings, as well as our technical and commercial capabilities."

ARIA's commitment to innovation and product performance has been transformational in the data center and the telecommunications industry. Solid Optics has a strong presence in Europe with a diverse, long-term customer base and deep expertise across a full range of optical solutions. These acquisitions, together with the Skylane Optics acquisition announced earlier this year, strengthen Halo's ability to meet the optical solutions needs of any customer across the globe.

"Coupled with Halo's strong organic growth, these acquisitions demonstrate that Halo is the growth platform of choice in the third-party optoelectronics industry," said Al Aguirre, Chairman of the Halo Group Board of Directors.

About Halo Technology GroupCreated by London-based Inflexion Private Equity Partners, Halo Technology is a multinational corporation headquartered in Irvine, California. As the world's largest independent provider of optoelectronics, it develops and markets mission critical optical networking solutions including transceivers, multiplexers, ROADMs, EDFAs, and high-speed cabling. Since 1999, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Halo has served over 40,000 customers globally. With operations in the US, UK, Continental Europe, China, India, and Brazil, Halo serves the networking needs of a broad spectrum of enterprise, service provider, and telecommunications clients in over 60 countries.

About ARIA TechnologiesARIA is an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of fiber optic connectivity products located in the San Francisco Bay Area. The ARIA product offering includes fiber cable assemblies, rackmount enclosures, wall mount enclosures, and fiber optic and copper-based network components.

About Solid OpticsEstablished in 2006, Solid Optics is a global provider of compatible transceivers, high-speed cabling, multiplexers, and OADMs, serving data centers, service providers, telecommunications providers and commercial organizations throughout UK, Europe, and the US. Supplying more than 1,600 customers throughout Europe and the US, Solid Optics has built a stellar reputation for innovative products and comprehensive engineering services.

Media Contact: Claire [email protected]