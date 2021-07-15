Hubilo launches new version of platform to revolutionise virtual and hybrid events

15 luglio 2021 a

- The platform adds 50 exciting new advancements with a focus on boosting attendee engagement, fostering connections, and helping elevate event ROI

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo has announced the latest release of its virtual and hybrid event platform that promises to shake up the events landscape through a range of features designed to boost attendee engagement, build connections, and help increase event ROI. The new version of the Hubilo platform includes approximately 50 improvements overall and offers more engagement capabilities than any other event platform currently on the market.

A brand new aesthetic centers around minimalist navigation, reducing the cognitive load for attendees and maximizing engagement which is a primary KPI for event organisers. This starts with seamless session viewing. The entire event schedule is now displayed on a single page, making it easy to explore. Attendees can search for specific topics that interest them and filter live sessions. Closed captions have also been added to improve accessibility.

Better engagement is also enabled by a new global side panel that includes a new event feed, people directory, leaderboard, and "What's Happening" section displaying each live session, room, or lounge accessible to the attendees. The side panel will also provide contextual information around each visible element, such as descriptions of live sessions, and allow attendees to interact from any area of the event.

The platform's chat function has been given a fresh interface packed with new features sought after by attendees, such as emojis for expressive reactions and the option to schedule meetings right from the chat. Lounges have also been upgraded for better networking, and improved participation, including descriptions of each lounge, visibility of participants before attendees enter a lounge, and the ability to filter out inactive tables.

Event sponsors and exhibitors will now benefit from greater exposure within each event with options to add branded banners to sessions and be highlighted as a topic sponsor. Through the new side panel, sponsors can also engage with attendees through chat, polls, and questions.

Entire events streamed on the Hubilo platform can easily be streamed through a mobile app, exactly as you would with your laptop. This is inclusive of all activities, entering a session or an exhibitor's booth, securing a seat in the networking lounge, participating in the polls, games, Q+As, or simply engaging with a fellow attendee. In a hybrid format, the app will act as a key enabler in connecting the offline and online attendees.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder, and CEO, Hubilo, said: "At Hubilo, we're leading the charge in reimagining how events can be delivered and optimised. This release represents the next evolution for virtual and hybrid experiences, allowing organisers, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees to get even more value from events. Through our engagement cloud, we now offer more engagement capabilities than any other platform, and our existing customers already see a lot of value around new opportunities to connect with attendees and enhance their experiences by partnering with Hubilo."

To schedule a demo of Hubilo's platform, please visit https://hubilo.com/request-a-demo/.

About Hubilo Technologies Inc:

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, Infosys, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, SAP, Whatfix, Word Press, University of Oxford, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series "A" round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.