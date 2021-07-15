MSc program in Global Luxury And Management (GLAM): SKEMA and NYU School of Professional Studies to sign unprecedented agreement to allow enrolled students to study in NYC

15 luglio 2021 a

PARIS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKEMA Business School announces the signing of a new agreement with New York University School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Division of Programs in Business (DPB).

This agreement will establish the creation and launch, in New York City, of a customized course that will serve to complement the courses offered by SKEMA's Global Luxury and Management (GLAM) program—an MSc accredited by the French Conférence des Grandes Ecoles. The program, which is open to students holding a bachelor's degree or higher, affords a one-year and a two-year track, with a limited cohort of 50 students. Four courses will be offered by NYU SPS— starting by NYU SPS/SKEMA Business School 2021 'Luxury Business Ethics'.

Students will spend their first semester in the United States on SKEMA's American campus (Raleigh, NC) as well as on the NYU SPS campus, and will continue their second semester on the new 'Grand Paris Campus' (France) Flagship which opened early 2021.

Living present luxury and thinking its future

In addition to the courses given at NYU SPS, the program includes a study tour of New York City, including visits to major luxury companies such as Tiffany & Co.

According to Anthony Ledru, President & CEO of Tiffany & Co, a 1995 SKEMA alumnus and member of the GLAM program board: 'The United States are one of the leading luxury markets. To be able to understand it from inside with its actors on the field is an undeniable added value for a young graduate who ambitions to start a career in this sector.'

In addition, the GLAM MSc allows students to understand the diversified world of luxury - Paris, New York, Champagne, Cannes or Monaco - through a wide range of sectors: fashion, hotels, travel, automotive, yachting, services... The program also addresses the new challenges of luxury – CSR & sustainability, digitalization and client centric processes - and ends with the completion of a master thesis and an internship of at least 4 months.

According to Patrice Houdayer, Vice Dean in charge of programs, international and student life: 'The development of strategic agreements is one of the pillars of our SKY25 strategic plan (SKEMA Years 2020-2025). The choice of NYU SPS, already recognized for its expertise in the luxury sector, illustrates this perfectly and allows our students to access to one of the best universities in the field.'

The cost of the program is €25,000 for 1 year or €35,000 for the 2-year MSc format.

PS: The program is also accessible at no extra cost to students from SKEMA's Grande Ecole Program/Master in Management.

