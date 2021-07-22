Plume Surpasses 1 Billion Connected Devices on its Cloud Controlled Software Defined Network

22 luglio 2021 a

a

a

- Plume finds consumers accelerated investment in smart home devices during the pandemic -

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized smart services pioneer Plume®, today announced that it has surpassed a major milestone: more than 1 billion unique client devices have been managed by Plume's cloud controllers globally. This achievement coincides with a major shift in the way people are using their technology at home for everyday convenience, entertainment and new work norms. As part of today's announcement, Plume is releasing data and insights into smart home trends resulting from increases in the number of devices, types of devices, hours used and data used across smart homes.

Our homes are becoming more crowded with smart and connected devices than ever, providing unprecedented convenience, personalization, and enjoyment. While the pandemic accelerated and influenced some trends in the types of devices and patterns of usage in the smart home, Plume's analysis of the number, type and usage of devices found that many of these trends were in place pre-pandemic and are expected to continue post-pandemic as consumers embrace the overall value of smart homes. In addition to the expected increase in smartphone, laptop and tablet ownership and usage, Plume found that fitness devices, security cameras, voice assistants and connected cooking devices are all trending significantly upward.

"This milestone is significant because it marked the arrival of the truly connected smart home." said Bill McFarland, CTO at Plume. "In the US, we are seeing 38% growth in connected devices per home on our cloud-controlled software defined network (SDN), and believe this is just the tip of the iceberg as more consumers see the value and realize the promise of smart WiFi and smart homes."

Personalized smart home experiences — the intuitive home — is the next big play. Consumers are now ready for the devices they use, and the services that connect them all together, to anticipate their needs and go beyond point solutions. That level of interoperability requires visibility and capability that crosses the entire home network and insights from a massive, global data set. CSPs, device makers, and application makers are all rushing to fill that need. As the operator of the largest cloud controlled SDN in the world, Plume sits at the intersection of it all.

More than 200 Communications Service Providers (CSPs) rely on Plume to improve subscriber experiences, who now powers over 30 million locations globally. Plume's AI algorithms continuously optimize services for customers and takes predictive and pre-emptive actions, uniquely enabled by learnings from over 1 billion devices that have ever connected to the Plume SDN, including devices connected to the home, guest, and community Wi-Fi networks managed by the Plume cloud.

1 Source: Based on anonymized data taken from US homes connected to the Plume Cloud in October 2019 and May 2021.2 Source: Based on anonymized data taken from European homes connected to the Plume Cloud in May 2020 and May 2021.3 Source: Based on anonymized data taken from Japanese homes connected to the Plume Cloud in May 2020 and May 2021.

About PlumePlume is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 30 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent cloud-controlled SDN solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, very small businesses (VSBs), and multi-dwelling units (MDUs) at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing WiFi, AI device security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data and AI driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, and opensync.io.

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Plume and OpenSync are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579147/3_US.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579146/6_EU.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579148/7_JP.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477960/Plume_symbol_wordmark_row_dark_bg_Logo.jpg