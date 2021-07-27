Cytiva and Pall Corporation investing 1.5 billion USD over two years to meet growing demand for biotechnology solutions

27 luglio 2021 a

-- Major investments are expanding manufacturing capacity for life sciences products at 13 Cytiva and Pall Corporation sites helping to meet customer demand.

-- New sites opening in US and UK to realize regional manufacturing models. Overall, the companies plan to hire 2000 full-time associates over the next two years.

-- Investment follows five strategic acquisitions made by the companies this year and is in addition to Cytiva's continuing capacity investments estimated at 500 million USD through 2022.

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An ongoing strategic growth plan from Cytiva and Pall Corporation, part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) Corporation, will expand manufacturing capacity and services across geographies for global life sciences customers.

The investment, already underway, includes new sites, expansion at existing factories, and is additional to previously announced investments. It follows five acquisitions made by the companies so far this year.

Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive, says: "Our customers tell us they need access to manufacturing agility, a robust global supply chain and more regional options. This investment further fuels our expansion program so we can rapidly meet the current and future needs of our customers and ultimately, their patients."

Cytiva and Pall Corporation's capacity expansion will increase the manufacture of key products used to make biologic medicines.

The companies are investing:

This investment also addresses some of the key challenges highlighted in the Global Biopharma Resilience Index, conducted by Longitude, a Financial Times company, and published by Cytiva in March 2021. These include hiring and training talent, R&D collaboration, supply chain resilience, manufacturing models, as well as government policy and regulation.

