Baccarat Hotel Florence Set To Open In 2024

Luxury Hospitality Brand Partners with Omnam Group to Bring its 250+ Year Legacy to the Capital of the Italian Renaissance

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group and SH Hotels & Resorts, today announced plans to open its first Baccarat Hotel in Florence, Italy, set in the stunning and majestic 14th century estate of the Villa Camerata. Baccarat's signature balance of artful luxury, French savoir-faire, and innovative imagination will create an extraordinary experience for both local Italians and international guests, ushering in a new standard of hospitality and service excellence in the region.

Baccarat Hotel Florence, true to its exquisite surroundings, will be located at the historic city's northern edge, nestled between the vibrant city center and the charming hilltops of Fiesole. This unique location will allow hotel guests to enjoy a holistic hospitality experience that combines the peaceful atmosphere of Tuscany and the historically rich city of Florence.

Poised to set a new standard for luxury in Tuscany - one of Italy's most breathtaking regions – the estate will evoke a regal history of centuries past, balanced by crystal-faceted, contemporary interiors. The hotel, developed in partnership with Omnam Group, will include spacious guest suites, two food & beverage outlets, a garden café showcasing sustainably sourced fruit and vegetables, and oculus lounge. Recreational elements include a serene wellness space and spa featuring an indoor pool, and an outdoor pool surrounded by a terrace and courtyard resplendent with on-site gardens.

"We are delighted to partner with Omnam Group and bring Baccarat Hotel's rich history to the vibrant, historic city of Florence," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "As artisans of new global luxury, our culture is built upon the iconic Baccarat brand's long heritage of uncompromising perfection. This commitment to excellence will be woven into every element of the Baccarat Hotel Florence experience, making it a luminous new destination in one of Europe's most vibrant and beautiful cities."

Omnam Group aims to create a new contemporary destination that pays homage to its historical tradition and celebrates the natural beauty and artistic culture of Florence. "We are thrilled to partner with the Baccarat brand, which is a natural fit in a city that has long been a global epicenter of arts and culture," said David Zisser, Omnam's Founder and CEO. "Omnam's identity is to be a global change-maker. Our vision and way of thinking is often described as different and creative. Our expertise lies in transforming complex buildings into contemporary destinations that answer the modern-day traveller's needs. We are excited to bring our skills and enthusiasm for this third project in Italy, and are proud to work with SH Hotels & Resorts to build a new destination with its eyes on the future, but with respect for the past."

Baccarat Hotel Florence will be warm, serene and restorative, filled with luminous, glimmering light, rich red roses at every turn, and the innate sense of joie de vivre that defines the brand. A natural fit in a city that has long been a global epicenter of arts and culture, Baccarat Hotel Florence will be a sought-after jewel of the city.

About Omnam Group Omnam is a diverse global real estate investor and developer with an incisive vision to source and develop iconic real estate assets. Omnam's core expertise lies in medium to large-scale hotels, aparthotels, residential and mixed-use developments in Europe; its portfolio includes projects in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy.

About Baccarat Hotels &Resorts Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than quarter century old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Macau, Florence and Bordeaux. For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China) and soon-to-open Toronto with projects in development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Macau and Bordeaux; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

