Parallel Wireless and Neptune Communications - First Mission Critical Band 14 Open RAN based Networks Providing Broadband Connectivity in the Caribbean

Open RAN innovation arrives in the Caribbean with mission-critical 4G LTE on harmonized 700 MHz Band 14 for the Barbados Government

NASHUA, N.H., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, O-RAN compliant, cloud-native Open RAN solution, and Neptune Communications, a specialist public safety communications service provider, announce the delivery of the first O-RAN compliant 4G LTE solution in the Caribbean.

Parallel Wireless is providing a compact Open RAN network solution to enable Neptune's 4G LTE connectivity service platform delivering resilient, mission critical voice and data service to key agencies of the Government of Barbados. This partnership capitalizes on Barbados' recent award of 700 MHz B14 spectrum to Neptune Communications.

Working in partnership with Parallel Wireless, Neptune Communications will expand their wireless network service platform to provide resilient, next-generation digital services to transform the capabilities of regional governments by:

Julian Jordan, CEO at Neptune Communications stated, "Parallel Wireless has shown extraordinary technical leadership in this space and have enabled us to deliver a breakthrough solution. It will change the regional landscape for mission-critical communications. In this part of the world public safety/disaster recovery agencies play outsized roles in the face of enormous challenges confronting the region, so enabling them will have a multiplier effect on the region's economic prospects. We look forward to partnering with Parallel Wireless today and in the years to come."

Keith Johnson, President of Parallel Wireless said, "We are honored and proud to partner with Neptune Communications, providing leading-edge, next-generation Open RAN networks enabling 4G LTE services for critical applications across the Caribbean. We look forward to partnering in 2021 and beyond."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 75 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Neptune Communications

Neptune Communications is using resilient internet connectivity to transform the capabilities of the Caribbean's public safety, national security and disaster management communities. We deliver resilient voice and data services over independent mobile and satellite infrastructure to ensure networks are #AlwaysOn as they face challenges of organized crime, climate change and internet service vulnerability. #TechnologyForGood.

Visit us at www.neptunecommunications.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

