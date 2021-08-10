Poda Announces DTC Eligibility

10 agosto 2021 a

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it is now eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") services in relation to the Company's listing on the OTC. Through the OTC listing, United States investors may more easily trade PODAF stock, in addition to Poda's listing on the CSE [PODA] in Canada and the FSE [99L] in Germany.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am extremely pleased that Poda is now DTC eligible, as this allows the Company to provide wider access to U.S. investors and provides U.S. investors with more opportunities to acquire Poda stock. Poda is a truly global company, and our products have universal applicability in virtually every country and for each of the 1.3 billion current adult smokers around the world. We look forward to expanding our investor base in the U.S. market and to the enhanced access and liquidity that DTC eligibility will provide."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), one of the world's largest securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Poda is now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled, which will streamline the process of trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the U.S. OTC capital markets.

