DEEP Robotics Launches China's First Industrial Waterproof (IP66) Robot Dog Jueying X20

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEP Robotics, a leading Asian intelligent quadruped robotics company, recently announced the launch of its newly developed robot dog Jueying X20, meeting the needs of various application scenarios by delivering a new level of innovation when it comes to protection performance.

Designed and built based on the user feedback from real-world application scenarios and DEEP Robotics' deep understanding of industry applications, Jueying X20 features strong load capacity and scalability, autonomous charging, all-scenario coverage, great computing power, and perceptual precision while operating flawlessly in adverse weather conditions. The quadruped robot provides protection in and around the perimeter of every kind of industrial or commercial facility, making it a more efficient and intelligent solution for industry applications with high-level requirements across a wide range of scenarios.

To cater to the requirements of smart industrial application scenarios where the environment is constantly changing and a larger number of application modules are required, Jueying X20 delivers higher performance in terms of protection, scalability, load capacity and endurance compared to its precedents.

DEEP Robotics, the first Chinese manufacturer of intelligent quadruped robots for industry applications, launched its first model of Jueying series of robots in 2017, since when Jueying models have been tested in multiple application environments, including security patrol inspection, surveying and exploration as well as public rescue. Jueying model gained a great deal of fame by the case of one single Jueying robot dog effectively patrol a 25,000 square-meter electrical substation.

About DEEP Robotics

DEEP Robotics is a technology company focused on smart quadruped robots, committed to achieving an efficient and smart future through the ultimate combination of motion control and AI. DEEP Robotics started in 2017 and provides a full range of solutions for industry applications, including education and scientific research as well as security inspection and exhibition demonstration.

For more information about DEEP Robotics, please visit https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592661/image_1.jpg