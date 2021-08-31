Brokereo becomes official Partner of Euroleague Basketball

31 agosto 2021 a

The online broker to expand its penetration in the European market

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroleague Basketball is pleased to welcome Brokereo as its official partner for the 2021-22 season. Founded in 2020, Brokereo has been steadily gaining ground in online trading industry.

The online broker of a new generation, Brokereo will have a bold presence in Europe's premier basketball competitions which offer the perfect pan-European showcase to increase Brokereo's penetration into the European market.

"We are very proud to welcome Brokereo to the Euroleague Basketball family. The online trading industry has experienced enormous growth in recent years," Ms. Roser Queralto, Euroleague Basketball Chief Business Officer, said. "Brokereo is a dynamic company that has taken a fresh approach to the online trading, aiming to provide a new experience to its customers just like Euroleague Basketball has been evolving over the years to provide the best possible experience to all its fans."

Brokereo's marketing strategy dovetails with Euroleague Basketball in that it has a special focus on servicing Western European countries. The EuroLeague has enjoyed a rapidly growing presence in Western Europe. For example, fan interest in Germany and Italy has risen 39% over the past two years.

"Our platform is all about putting your skills into action and enjoying the experience as a whole, which is very much in line with the EuroLeague's approach," said Denys Denisov, Executive Director "We also share the vision of building a top-tier brand and product that sets a benchmark for others to follow."

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604659/Brokereo.jpg