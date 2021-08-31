B. Braun Accelerates Clinical Development with Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite

31 agosto 2021 a

a

a

- Global medtech unifies clinical documents, processes, and payments for greater efficiency and visibility across studies

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that B. Braun SE (B. Braun), one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical technology and pharmaceutical products, has selected Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite to modernize study management and payments to partner sites. With Veeva MedTech industry expertise and leading clinical applications, B. Braun will have the technology foundation to streamline studies across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The improvements in efficiency and study oversight will enable the company to conduct more trials faster.

"Clinical trials are a fundamental prerequisite for improving people's health, and we have been working on this at B. Braun for more than 180 years. From 2014 to 2020, the number of studies for our products nearly doubled, and we expect that this trend will continue," said Prof. Dr. Alexander Schachtrupp, chief medical officer corporate at B. Braun. "To keep up with our growth, we needed a connected infrastructure that provides visibility across all of our businesses and trials and allows us to conduct studies in an internationally standardized manner. Partnering with Veeva MedTech supports us in our strategy of utilizing new technologies and improving internal processes and structures with the help of digital excellence."

B. Braun is streamlining its clinical landscape by bringing together technically diverse processes for one global source of clinical information. The company will use Veeva Vault CTMS to simplify study management, Veeva Vault eTMF to ensure inspection readiness, and Veeva Vault Payments to reduce administrative burden related to payment processes. These solutions empower B. Braun with company-wide trial visibility and control and EU MDR compliance support.

"B. Braun is making significant contributions to improve global healthcare through its growing portfolio of products," said Jim Diefenbach, general manager, Veeva MedTech. "The adoption of Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite is the first step in our partnership supporting their digital transformation, and we're committed to helping them evolve systems and processes so they can focus on driving innovation."

Veeva MedTech provides unified suites of cloud applications, including the Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, Vault Regulatory, Vault Medical, and Vault Commercial Content Management suites, for medtech companies to speed the total product lifecycle from ideation to obsolescence.

Learn more at the upcoming Veeva MedTech Clinical Forum, 9 September 2021, where B. Braun's Dr. Schachtrupp will speak on the future of medtech studies. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Learn more and register at veeva.com/MedTechClinicalForum.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva MedTech, visit: veeva.com/eu/MedTechConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systemsFollow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About B. Braun B. Braun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical technology and pharmaceutical products, as well as a provider of medical services. Over 64,000 B. Braun employees in 64 countries share their expertise with colleagues and customers every day. The innovations this creates helps to improve processes in hospitals and medical practices and increase safety for patients, doctors, and nursing staff. In 2020, the Group generated € 7.4 billion in sales.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg