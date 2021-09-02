VisitMalta.com Announces Pete Tong Classics, an iconic electronic music event featuring The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley

02 settembre 2021 a

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 28th September 2021, Revered DJ, broadcaster, and dance pioneer Pete Tong will be in Malta together with The Heritage Orchestra (HER_O) and conductor Jules Buckley, in a concert which will see some of the timeless classics making a well-deserved comeback.

Pete Tong Classics promises to be an iconic classical electronic music event which is inventively bold and brightly reimagined.

Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way.

"Although it feels surreal, but we are more than happy to have reached this important milestone. Months and weeks of sacrifices by the Maltese public have brought us here, in a position where we can organise a controlled seated event of this scale, following all the regulations, and ensuring everyone's safety. We are honoured to be bringing Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra to Malta in what promises to be an innovative experience for all those attending," said Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Tickets for the Pete Tong's Classics Live from Malta can be purchased under this link. Early Booking is highly recommended since the number of available tickets is limited.

OTHER EVENTS:

September is packed with musical events in Malta. First, we have Joseph Calleja, Malta's famous tenor, who will be opening this eventful month on the 4th of September with Malta's Philharmonic orchestra and their very own Eurovision Star – Destiny Chukunyere.

After Joseph Calleja we have Tony Hadley hosting It's a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story, a 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra that promises a spectacular explosion of sound through some of the world's greatest rock anthems. The event will be held on the 24th of September, more info can be found under this link.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Events are being organised following the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the Health Authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remain a top priority throughout.

For this reason, when booking tickets online at visitmalta.com – which can be up to a maximum of 6 people per group, people will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.

There will be maximum groups of 6 seats with 2m distance between groups, and overall bubbles will be of a maximum of 340 people. Each bubble will have its own queuing system and amenities. Temperature will be checked upon entrance and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an Identification Document.

