Pantum Original Consumable: Excellent Choice for Printing

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Pantum will launch a bundle promotion of Simple & Smart series printers with original consumable PC-211 EV on DNS online and offline shops in Russia. This activity, which will last until the end of 2021, aims to improve users' awareness of the original consumables and help users enjoy better use and service experience.

Generally speaking, the service life of laser printers, whose outstanding features are durability and stability, can be up to 5-10 years. If users want to maximize the protection of the laser printers, then they need to use original consumable, for the non-original cartridge will wear out the printer.

Pantum, as a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges around the world, enables its users to choose quality-guaranteed original consumable with highest adaption to their own Pantum printers.

The printing quality of Pantum original consumable is excellent, showing more clear and delicate printing works and ensuring the best printing results. This is due to the use of premium toner, high-quality materials and sophisticated technologies to guarantee more stable performance, which will not be affected by transportation, storage and usage in different temperatures or humidity conditions. At the same time, the tight seal's effective reducing leakage of powder and dust will be able to prevent the damage to the machine from the waste powder, maximize the extension of machine life and eliminate the harm of powder to users.

Moreover, the use of original consumables will also allow users to enjoy more reliable official after-sales service. This provides maximum convenience for users and decline printer maintenance costs.

In many different types of Pantum original consumables, the more commonly used ones are P210 series and TL-410 series. The former one, P210 series, having the capacity of 1,600 pages, is all-in-one cartridge which is easy for replacements. It applies to Simple & Smart series and Infinite series printers designed for SOHO and home users. The later one, TL-410 series, owns the separate drum and unit design which is more eco-friendly and cost-effective. Its drum unit has a capacity of 12,000 pages, and the toner cartridge has a more diverse capacity of 1500/3000/6000 pages, suitable for 4S series printers which are often used by enterprises and government.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

