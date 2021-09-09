REFIRE Shows its Vision for Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Mobility with Heavy-Duty PRISMA XII+ at IAA Mobility 2021

09 settembre 2021 a

- - REFIRE PRISMA XII+ fuel cell system makes Euro debut, revealing latest tech innovations in fuel cell power and efficiency for heavy-duty trucks

- REFIRE actively engages global partners, customers along the hydrogen value chain, for greater collaboration and commercialisation of the fuel cell industry.

MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of the current global response to climate disruption, hydrogen technologies are crucial to achieving a carbon-neutral future, particularly within the mobility sector. At IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Shanghai REFIRE Technology Co., Ltd. (REFIRE), as a leading global provider of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, presents its new cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell system PRISMA XII+ that incorporates the company's latest technological advancements, providing heavy-duty trucks with greater power and efficiency. The European debut of REFIRE's PRISMA XII+ is supported by Germany's eCap Mobility, a strategic partner for the European market. The two companies have been cooperating since late 2019 to develop rapidly deployable and sustainable hydrogen mobility end use cases.

Such advantages as a longer range and faster refuelling, combined with a greater load-carrying capacity make fuel cells a uniquely attractive option for heavy-duty trucks, as this sector accelerates a transition towards decarbonisation. The PRISMA XII+ fuel cell system targets the increasing number of performance challenges faced by heavy-duty trucks deployed across a range of different application scenarios. Efficiency upgrades for the system amount to a net 10 per cent improvement over previous models with the balance of plant (BOP) power consumption down by 10 kW. PRISMA XII+ is designed to operate for at least 30,000 hours with less than a 10 per cent degradation in performance – a figure to put it on par with heavy-duty internal combustion engines.

Founded in 2015 with the vision of accelerating mass adoption of zero-emission fuel cell mobility and power, REFIRE has delivered more than 3,000 fuel cell system variations to its customers. These have been deployed in over 2,700 operational fuel cell commercial vehicles and other project types in 17 cities across China and in 5 other countries including Germany.

In August this year, a converted Mercedes-Benz Citaro bus equipped with a REFIRE PRISMA fuel cell system made its operational debut at the Lower Oder Valley National Park in Germany to provide a zero-emission passenger service throughout the ecologically protected zone.

REFIRE also continues to expand its international footprint, both by introducing its products and services into the European market and by reaching global partnerships to accelerate its goal of sustainable mobility and power.

Assisted by TÜV Nord, recent RDW[1] certification granted to REFIRE's PRISMA fuel cell system and its ASTRAWORKS factory system further paves the way for REFIRE's European market expansion and is key to clustering reputable partners and tailoring products for international markets.

You will find REFIRE as a co-exhibitor at GRIP at the IAA Mobility 2021: Booth B4.B81

About REFIRE

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, REFIRE is a leading global provider of hydrogen fuel cell technologies. The company specialises in the design, testing, prototyping, application engineering and production of integrated fuel cell systems for buses, trucks, specialised vehicles, and marine applications.

As of mid August 2021 combined vehicle mileage exceeds 75 million kilometres representing a kerbside carbon emission reduction of 39,000 tonnes.

