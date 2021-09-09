Yotpo and Shopify Enter Multi-Year Platform Partnership

09 settembre 2021 a

The partnership is accelerated by a strategic investment by Shopify to develop innovative marketing solutions that help brands deepen customer relationships

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, has today announced a multi-year platform partnership with Shopify, the global commerce platform with more than 1.7 million merchants worldwide. Supported by a strategic investment in Yotpo by Shopify, the platform partnership will help accelerate Yotpo's growth and product development, ultimately empowering merchants to better connect with their customers and grow their businesses through innovative marketing tools and solutions.

This stronger alliance will position Yotpo as one of the early launch partners for new Shopify development features. In this role, Yotpo aspires to develop first-to-market technologies that help merchants of all sizes stand out in a competitive landscape. Aligning product development roadmaps, the two companies will work to develop shopping experiences that are seamlessly connected between touchpoints and improve the one-to-one relationship between merchants and their customers.

Tomer Tagrin, CEO at Yotpo, said: "This new platform partnership is a significant milestone in our company journey, in our longstanding relationship with Shopify, and in service to our customers. With the last year's addition of SMS marketing to the Yotpo platform, we now have five cutting-edge products available to Shopify merchants. We look forward to working even more closely with Shopify to provide smarter, more connected experiences that create real value for our mutual customers.

"Our two companies share a common belief that, for the future of commerce to thrive, merchants must be able to own direct relationships with their customers. This platform partnership directly responds to the enormous amount of time and energy merchants currently are required to spend competing for customer attention. Through deeper integration between our two technologies, Yotpo and Shopify are working together to innovate on the marketing tech stack and dramatically recode the infrastructure of eCommerce."

Brandon Chu, VP Product Acceleration at Shopify, added: "Yotpo is a shining example of what is possible in the Shopify Ecosystem of partners and developers. We have watched the team deliver incredible value to merchants and have admired their tenacity and passion for building a better version of eCommerce where independent brands own relationships with their customers. Their marketing technology solutions have become trusted by thousands of merchants, and we are thrilled to invest in their growth and create even more impact, together.

"Our hope is that Yotpo's story, and our strategic partnership, demonstrates to our ecosystem that there is no limit to the size of impact you can have on our platform. As you reach scale, Shopify wants to build a product alliance with you, for the betterment of merchants, forever."

Yotpo is one of the greatest success stories of the Shopify Ecosystem, a community of developers and partners who make apps that support 1.7M+ merchants. Yotpo's mission is to help merchants thoughtfully and intentionally strengthen customer relationships with innovative features available through products for SMS Marketing, Loyalty, Referrals, Reviews, and Visual UGC. Mutual customers for Yotpo and Shopify include Steve Madden, Princess Polly, Brooklinen, ThirdLove, UNTUCKit, Chubbies, Sol de Janeiro, Alkaline Herb Shop and Parks Project.

To elaborate on the news and further the discussion on the opportunities this relationship unlocks for merchants and other partners, Yotpo is hosting a virtual industry event on September 14, 2021. To register, visit the event site.

About Yotpo Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Steve Madden, Brooklinen, and Princess Polly accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single platform integrates its advanced solutions for Loyalty & Referrals, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, to increase customer engagement, promote community advocacy, and improve retention. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on most eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 company with teams across the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Bulgaria, and Australia. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

