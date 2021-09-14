Eviation Partners with Clay Lacy Aviation for Alice All-Electric Aircraft Charging Stations

14 settembre 2021 a

- Eviation teams up with established FBO services partner to offer aircraft charging at airports, setting the stage for widespread market adoption in 2024

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced a partnership with Clay Lacy Aviation to provide electric charging as part of its Fixed Based Operator (FBO) network of services. The partnership is the first FBO agreement for Eviation that will allow for the charging of Alice, its all-electric aircraft, at all Clay Lacy Aviation FBOs in preparation for the plane's expected entry into service in 2024.

For more than 50 years, Clay Lacy Aviation has offered aircraft management, charter, maintenance, avionics, interiors, aircraft cleaning and FBO services which will now include electric aircraft charging. In 2020, the company developed a comprehensive sustainability strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and the environmental impact of Clay Lacy Aviation facilities and its clients. Adding charging services for the nine-passenger, two-crew member, emission-free Alice is another step toward the two companies' shared vision for a sustainable aviation industry.

"Clay Lacy has long prided itself on industry firsts and we are now adding yet another through our partnership with Eviation," said Brian Kirkdoffer, President & CEO at Clay Lacy Aviation. "One of those firsts was introducing the first carbon offset program and a robust sustainability strategy in the aircraft management industry. We are proud to take that a giant step further with charging the zero-emission Alice at our FBOs."

"This partnership is just the beginning for Eviation as we look to build out the supporting infrastructure needed to bring electric aviation to life," said Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Eviation. "With a network of visionary FBOs, we can ensure accessible, quick and seamless charging as we march toward a cleaner aviation future."

"Now, operators can choose to make the financially and environmentally sustainable choice for their aircraft," said Roei Ganzarski, executive chairman of Eviation. "With partners like Clay Lacy Aviation we are bringing the option of low-cost, clean electric flight closer to more and more communities."

About Eviation AircraftBased in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make aviation a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

About Clay Lacy AviationFounded in 1968 by an aviation legend and industry pioneer, Clay Lacy Aviation is the world's most experienced operator of private jets. For over 50 years, Clay Lacy Aviation has managed, maintained and globally operated jet aircraft from every major manufacturer. Serving business and world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, professional athletes, sports franchises, celebrities and dignitaries. Providing the highest level of safety, service and value. For more information, visit www.claylacy.com.

