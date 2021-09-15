Casio to Release First G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Built with Forged Carbon

15 settembre 2021 a

New Dust- and Mud-Resistant Watch Uses Innovative Materials and Structure for a Smaller, Slimmer Profile

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the latest addition to the Master of G line of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches, which are designed for use in the most extreme conditions. The new MUDMASTER GWG-2000 is the first G-SHOCK to be built with forged carbon, which is both lightweight and strong.

The GWG-2000 is the latest addition to the MUDMASTER series of watches with a dust- and mud-resistant structure designed for use in land environments with lots of dirt, sand, mud, dust, or rubble. For the first time in a G-SHOCK watch, the new GWG-2000 employs forged carbon, a material that is used in aircraft and racing cars.

Forged carbon is a special type of carbon fiber-reinforced resin, a material that is lighter than and has tensile strength superior to stainless steel. With its ability to be pressed into complex shapes, forged carbon is used for the lug connecting the bezel to the band on both sides, structurally protecting the watch face.

Forged carbon is made by kneading fine particles of carbon fiber into resin, which is then forged in a press die at high temperature and pressure. Viewed from certain angles, fine carbon particles are visible on the surface, forming a random black and gray pattern that not only looks appealing but is truly one of a kind.

The watch also features newly developed Mud Resist buttons throughout. The combination of stainless steel button pipes and internal silicone buffer material, which not only absorbs shock but provides a tight seal, ensures even better dust- and mud-resistant performance.

The case is made from lightweight, durable carbon fiber-reinforced resin. The materials and structure have been rearranged to make the case 1.9 mm slimmer than the previous model*. Inspired by professional gear, the band is textured in the style of the no-slip rubber grips seen on specialized vehicles and heavy machinery, and the buttons are knurled for better control, making for a highly functional, powerful tool. The GWG-2000 is available in three colors: stoic monochrome gray, military-look khaki, and sand beige.

*MUDMASTER GWG-1000

