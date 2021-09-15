V+O opens new office in North Macedonia and expands presence in Southeast Europe

15 settembre 2021 a

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V+O North Macedonia will provide strategic communication and advisory services to global and domestic companies, brands, and organizations, operating in the local market. These services will include, among others, strategic planning, media relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, crisis and issue management.

The office will be led by Adela Gjorgjioska. Adela brings concrete experience to the table, having previously worked in PR agencies in London and Strasbourg, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia as a Communication Consultant.

The Group is currently present in 7 countries, with nearly 150 client-facing PR professionals, serving more than 190 clients, and addressing a total of 60 million consumers.

"The opening of our office in North Macedonia comes at a unique moment, full of challenges and opportunities. We have found in Adela a trustworthy and experienced partner, who shares our goals in delivering great work and creating added value for our clients and network. The combination of high calibre local talent alongside our Group's operating scale in the region is bound to be a compelling offer. We are very excited for what lies ahead," stated Co-founder and CEO of V+O Group, Yiannis Olympios.

